Funeral hears Louth community ‘united in grief’ following tragic road death of farmer (80s)

Mourners at the funeral of Derry Clarke heard that the community ‘was united it grief, following the death of the popular farmer who was struck by a car while out walking on Tuesday evening.

A farmer in his 80s, Derry, Lynns, Annagassan, was widely known and respected throughout Co Louth and further afield, with many attending the funeral in St Mary’s Church, Kilsaran on Friday morning.

Symbols of his life – his boots, his watch and the farming supplement from the Irish Independent were taken to the alter as Parish Priest Anselm Emechebe described how the community was “united in grief”.

Derry had started off life in the village of Castlebellinhgam before moving to Lynns with his wife Lorna.

He had a great love for farming and cattle, and attending parts and purchasing cattle was a big part of his life.

He knew every dealer, farmer, man, woman and child as he travelled to marts around the place. He had remained a strong and healthy man and retained his interest in farming.

During the prayers of the faithful, thanks were offered to the Gardai and emergency services and those who went to Derry’s assistance after the accident.

“Today is a very sad day for Derry’s family and friends,” his niece Concepta Quigley said in the eulogy.

"He loved nothing moe than going to cattle marts, buying and selling,” she recalled. “During his life, he saw many changes which he adapted to very easily. He took to online bidding during Covid.”

She said her uncle had helped many people and asked for nothing in return.

He had stepped in and became a father figure to her when her Dad died.

"He was my rock and my mountain.”

They worked together and spoke on the phone every day, maybe fifty times a day!

“I will miss his dancing calls and his whistling calls, but most of all I will miss the rattling of his boots coming up the yard.”

He was missed by so many people who loved him.

Derry is survived by his wife Lorrna sister Joan (O’Hare), niece Concepta, brother-in-law Norman and his wife Sharon, relatives, neighbours and friends. He was predeceased by his brother James and sister Veronica (Lally).

He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, Kilsaran.