Funeral for Westmeath car fire victims Thelma and Mikey Dennany takes place today
Hundreds of mourners gathered at Glennon’s funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, where the bodies of Thelma (5) and Mikey (2) reposed yesterday evening.
The funeral service for Thelma and Mikey Dennany, the two children to died in a car fire in Westmeath, will take place in Co Longford this morning.
The two children died in the fire at Multyfarnham while a passerby pulled their mother Lynn Egar from the vehicle, and she remains in hospital.
“Mass of the Angels will be celebrated in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, this Thursday at 11.00am with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery,” a spokesperson for Catholic Communications Office said.
Father Sean Casey, Parish Priest of Killoe, Co Longford, will be the chief celebrant for the funeral mass.
Prayers were also held for Thelma and Mikey at the funeral home last night, ahead of today’s burial service.
A funeral notice reads: “Mikey and Thelma Dennany, unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar.
“Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
“Safe in the arms of the Angels."
A criminal investigation is under way into the suspicious deaths which occurred last Friday afternoon outside Multyfarnham.
It is understood that gardaí based in Mullingar have gathered a large amount of evidence in the case, which is expected to be upgraded to a double murder inquiry.
The local community has been rocked by the tragedy and last Sunday almost 500 people turned out for a vigil service.
Speaking this week, Fr John O’Brien, of Multyfarnham Franciscan Abbey, said there is a “deep sadness” in the village.
“I can’t find the words, but just sitting with someone and listening to how they feel and their confusion, in that way we create a healing spirit between us,” he said.
“We have to do that and do it for each other in the community. We are in shock, it is simply unbelievable.
“We don’t have a magic wand to take away the tears, we have to sit and be with somebody. It is a lonely time for everybody.
“It has been a tremendous shock.”
