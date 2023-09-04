Funeral for Rosaleen McDonagh (3) killed in Co Laois crash to take place today

It is the second funeral for a toddler killed on Irish roads in the past week

The funeral for Rosaleen McDonagh (3), who died after she was struck by a car in a housing estate in Co Laois last week, will take place today.

It is the second funeral for a toddler killed on Irish roads in the last week.

Tom Reilly (3) was laid to rest yesterday alongside his grandparents Bridget and Thomas Reilly in Co Tipperary.

The car the family were travelling in crashed near Cashel last Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before Rosaleen McDonagh died in Co Laois.

Her funeral will take place at SS Peter and Paul’s Church Portlaoise at noon today, before a burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Tributes continue to pour in to remember the toddler and pay condolences to her family.

"I wish I had words to lighten your agony but sometimes words are just not enough,” one wrote.

"Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your little girl Rosaleen. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Another said: “In the arms of the Angels, little Rosie will be forever three. So sad no words will suffice.

"The only consolation is that on lonely days in the rustle of the trees, in the fall of the rain, and the heat of the sun she will be there beside you all.

"As you walk through life, there will be always that gentle little touch of this little Angel to protect you and give you peace. In that heavenly protection and peace may you find consolation.”

One wrote: “From one mother to another, I am truly sorry for the unimaginable loss of your beautiful daughter Rosie.

"To her father, brother and sisters, and all who loved her, please accept my sincere sympathy. I will pray for you all to find the strength to carry on. May Rosie rest in heaven and look after you all.”