Funeral for Cork farmer who died in suspected bull attack to take place today

Joseph 'Joe' Shorten was found dead at his property at Castletown-Kenneigh and Ardkitt, Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday afternoon, 14 April, with extensive injuries.

A Cork farmer who died after a suspected bull attack last week will be laid to rest today.

It is believed that Mr Shorten, who was in his 60s and one of the most highly respected farmers in the county, was attacked by a bull as he was tending to livestock.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joan and siblings Mary, Ben, and Robert.

A funeral service for Mr Shorten will take place at St Bartholomew’s Church, Kenneigh this afternoon at 2pmon Tuesday followed by a burial afterward in Killowen Cemetery.

Tributes are being paid to the farmer online, who is being remembered as a “gentleman” by those who knew him.

One neighbour said: “Joan we are heartbroken for you on your sad loss. We can’t believe it. He was a lovely neighbour, always had time for a chat. We definitely will miss him. Sincere sympathy also to his sister Maray and brothers and extended family. RIP.”

Another spoke fondly of his friendly demeanour: “Sincere sympathy to Joan, Benny, Mary and Robert on Joe’s passing. I always loved calling to the farm in Ardkit, as Joe was such a pleasant unhurried man who enjoyed a chat while dealing with the animals. May Joe rest in peace.”

Someone else wrote: “Sincere sympathy to Joan and all of the Shorten family on the sad passing of Joe. He was a lovely person to meet with and we always had a good chat about things. May he rest in peace.”

While a fourth chimed in: “Our sincere sympathy to all of Joseph's family on his sad and untimely passing. We were so shocked to hear about it. We are thinking of you all at this difficult time. He was a great character who always had time for a chat. His presence would brighten your day. May he rest in peace.”

It is understood that Mr Shorten was discovered by a vet who had called by arrangement at the farm.

Despite desperate efforts to help the farmer, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vet had apparently been scheduled to attend to the bull on the farm with Mr Shorten.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Gardaí are now preparing a file for a Cork Coroner's Court inquest.

An investigation will also be conducted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).