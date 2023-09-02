Funeral for Clonmel crash victim Zoey Coffey (18) to take place today

Luke McSweeney (24) was driving his younger sister Grace (18) and her friends Zoey (18) and Nicole Murphy (18) to celebrate their Leaving Cert results when the car in which they were travelling crashed

The funeral of Zoey Coffey, who died alongside three other young people in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last week, will take place today.

A mass for Ms Coffey will take place today at 11.30am at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

The funeral of Ms Murphy – fondly known as “Nikki” – took place on Thursday, where mourners in Kilcash heard that she “lit up a room when she walked in”.

"We only had Nikki for 18 years but they were amazing,” her mother Serena said.

"She was so caring and too good for this world. I was so lucky to have been her mother an

Crash victims Nicole Murphy, Zoey Coffey, Grace McSweeney, all 18, and Luke McSweeney (24)

Mr McSweeney and his younger sister were laid to rest yesterday in Clonmel.

It was said that “a great cloud” had come over the town in the days since the fatal collision.

Mourners heard that Mr McSweeney “loved his family more than anything in the world” and “would have done anything” for his sister Grace.

Ms McSweeney was described as a “princess,” a talented dancer and a gymnast who “was a kid at heart always”.

Her deputy principal said she had “a warmth and kindness that was exemplary” and the young gymnasts she taught would continue to “admire her and will aspire to be just like her”.

Her friend Ms Coffey, who will be laid to rest following a funeral mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel today, was described as her “partner in crime and her best friend”.

The bereft county of Tipperary will experience four funerals in as many days as three-year-old Tom O’Reilly and his grandparents Thomas (45) and Bridget (46) – who were killed in a crash in Cashel just days after that in Clonmel – will be laid to rest tomorrow.