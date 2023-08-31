Funeral for Clonmel crash victim Nicole Murphy (18) to be held today

The 18-year-old died in the tragic accident alongside her friends Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy, one of the four young people who died in the Clonmel crash last Friday, will take place today.

Nicole’s funeral will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash, Co Tipperary, at noon.

The 18-year-old died in the tragic accident alongside her friends Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan.

The accident happened on the outskirts of the town shortly after 7.30pm, when the car driven by Luke overturned as the group made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results which they had received earlier that day.

Nicole’s funeral notice read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Nicole (Nikki) Murphy, Toor, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Nikki passed away tragically on Friday evening last, following a road traffic accident.

“She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Declan and Serena (nee Manning), sister Zoe, brother Ryan, grandparents Margaret & John (Manning) and Eileen (Murphy), aunts, uncles, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, cousins, extended family and her wide circle of friends.”

Hundreds of people from Clonmel and its surrounding parishes attended a vigil on Sunday evening in Kickham Plaza on the site of the old army barracks to remember the four young people.

Siblings Luke and Grace will be laid to rest on Friday at 11.30am in St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel.

Their funeral notice read: “It is with great regret that we announce the untimely deaths of 24-year-old Luke McSweeney and his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, following a tragic car accident.

“They will be sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten by their mother Brigid (nee Phelan), father Paul, brothers Mark and David, Luke's beautiful girlfriend Kelly, their aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.”

Zoey’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel.

The 18-year-old's funeral notice said she will be “forever missed by her heartbroken parents Demelza Fraher and John Coffey, sisters Clara, Anna, Olivia and Piper, Nanny Eileen, grandfather John Coffey senior, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends”.

Three further lives were lost on Tuesday night as tragedy struck Tipperary once again following the death of grandparents Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O'Reilly (46) and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly in a road crash.

They lost their lives after a car collided with a wall shortly after 9pm in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

A man (22) and woman (22), both front occupants of the car were removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Both remain in hospital today. Gardaí said that the man is being treated for serious injuries, and the woman is being treated for less serious injuries. All five occupants of the car were members of the same family.

Tragically, a three-year-old girl died in Portlaoise, Co Laois, yesterday afternoon following a separate road accident to hit the country in less than a week.

The fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 1.15pm on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The tot, named as Rosaleen McDonagh, was seriously injured during the collision. She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident on Cosby Avenue is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision in Co Laois to contact them.