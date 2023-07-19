Funeral details released for tragic teen (19) killed in horrific crash in Tipperary

‘He was a fantastic pupil - full of energy, kind, chatty, eager to learn and always had a smile on his face’

A teenager who was killed in a road cash in Tipperary over the weekend will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Ignacy Sokoluk (19) of Ballywalter died following the two-car collision at Ballykisteen last Saturday.

It has been reported that Ignacy, or Iggy as he was known by his family and friends, had only recently completed his passing out parade for the Irish Army.

According to his death notice on RIP.ie, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Maria, stepfather Sean McGrath, sisters Alice and Tia, grandparents, uncles, Army colleagues, extended family and friends.

It adds that his body will be reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary on Friday evening, July 21, from 5.30 to 7pm.

Mass for Ignacy will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Saturday, July 22 at 12noon with burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Meanwhile, numerous messages of sympathy have been left in the condolences section including that reads: “We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Maria and Sean and all the extended family on the tragic passing of Ingnacy. May he rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Deepest Sympathy to Maria, Sean, Alice, Tia and extended family on the sad passing of Ignacy. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another message states that Ignacy will be remembered in all masses celebrated by the Defence Forces Chaplaincy Service.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace and rise in glory and may you Maria, Sean, Alice, Tia and all who will miss him from this life know peace and consolation,” it reads.

One person has written how they taught Ignacy in Infants in Saint John the Baptist BNS, Cashel.

!I have such fond memories of him in class,” the message reads. “He was a fantastic pupil - full of energy, kind, chatty, eager to learn and always had a smile on his face. I am so saddened to hear of his sudden passing. Sincere sympathy to Maria, Seán, Alice, Tia and all of his extended family. May Ignacy rest in peace.

