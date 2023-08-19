Funeral details released for tragic teen (14) who died following crash in Limerick

Savannah had been walking along Bank Place on Wednesday evening at approximately 11.40pm when the accident happened

The funeral of 14-year-old Savannah Calvert who died following a crash in Limerick this week will take place on Tuesday.

Savannah, who only lost her mother recently, will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery following Requiem Mass at 11am in St John’s Cathedral.

She was then brought to University Hospital Limerick where she later died.

On her death notice on RIP.ie, it states that Savannah, of Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, Limerick City, is the beloved daughter of Dermot and the recently deceased Jacqueline.

She is the “adored sister of Diane, Deborah, Linda, Stacey, Chloe, Joelene, Denika, Dermot, Lee, Richard, Ross, Kieran and the late Sophie & Katie.

“Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, nieces, nephews, nana Bonnie Barry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family & many friends,” the notice adds.

People have flooded the condolences section with heartfelt messages of sympathy including one that reads: “What a beautiful little girl so, so sad fly high with the angels condolences to her family at this heart breaking time.”

Another adds: “Sincere condolence to the Calvert and Barry families on the passing of beautiful savannah may she rest peacefully back in her mummy’s arms sleep tight little angel.”

One person has written: “My sincere sympathy Dermot, Bonnie and all Savannah's sisters and brothers on your intense loss of a beautiful sister and a granddaughter.

“I pray that Savannah is now resting in eternal peace in her Heavenly Home and reunited with her dear Mam and sisters. May all the lovely memories you all have of Savannah on life's journey be a comfort and consolation in the days ahead. Assuring you all of my prayerful support.”

One woman added: “I am so sorry lads for the loss of savannah you are all in my prayers n thoughts she is with yer mother now in Jesus's arms it's too hard to put in to words Jacqueline you must have needed her by your side ye are in paradise God bless all of ye Diane Deborah Chloe all the lads n bonnie n Marian Barry your best friend is only gone eight months and my best friend forever rest with the angels

Yesterday balloons were released by Savannah’s family at her sister's house in memory of the tragic youngster, who was from Garryowen.

Savannah's mum also lost her life last December and she is predeceased by two siblings. Social media has been inundated with messages about the young girl.

“I can’t believe it, my beautiful baby sister, why did it have to be you, what am I going to do without you? You’re all I have, love you so much Savannah,” wrote her sister.

“You’re with mammy now Savannah Barry Calvert. I love you so much only 14 years old."

Channelle Calvert described Savannah as a youngster whose smile brightened the lives of everyone she met.

“God, why did you have to take the most harmless child that would do anything for anyone. You did not deserve any of this – you are back with Nana Jackie now,” her relative wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers today are with all the Calvert family on their young princess Savannah,” said boxer, Lee Reeves.

"I don’t believe in God no more,” “It’s one bad dream,” “My sweet darling rest in heaven.” “Hearts are broken.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

"The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons was reported during the course of this collision," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11.45pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”