Funeral details released for siblings Luke (24) and Grace (18) as vigil unites Clonmel

Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) were killed in the collision in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

People gather at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel yesterday evening for a vigil in memory of the four young people who died in a car crash on Friday night. Photo: Arthur Carron

Young people leave flowers and tributes at the site of the crash on Mountain Road in Clonmel. Photo: PA

People attend a vigil in Kickham Plaza, Clonmel for the four young people who died in a car accident on Friday night. Photo: Brian Lawless

Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel will be laid to rest on Friday.

Two siblings who died in a tragic road accident in Co.Tipperary will be laid to rest on Friday.

Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and two of their friends, Nicole Murphy (18) from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan, died in the tragic accident which occurred on Friday night.

The collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm.

Speaking with RTE’s Morning Ireland, Father John Treacy at SS. Peter and Paul Parish said: “We have confirmation for Luke and Grace McSweeney, their funeral will take place on Friday morning at St Peter and Paul Church at 11.30am, followed by a burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.”

“They will be sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten by their mother Brigid (nee Phelan), father Paul, brothers Mark and David, Luke's beautiful girlfriend Kelly [and Grace's boyfriend Aaron], their aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends,” a notice on RIP.ie said.

Last night a vigil heard that the tragedy which saw four die was like a massive stone that has hit a still lake, sending shock waves across our families, our schools, our town and our country, a vigil for the four victims of the crash heard last night.

Hundreds of people from the Tipperary town and its surrounding parishes gathered for the vigil yesterday evening in the calm and peaceful setting of Kickham Plaza on the site of the old army barracks.

They were there to honour Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), and brother and sister Grace (18) and Luke McSweeney (24), who died when the car driven by Luke overturned as the group made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results which they had received earlier on Friday.

Gardaí and local volunteers handed out candles while people stood in silence, holding each other as an expression of support, solidarity and grief for the three families hit by the tragedy.

A group of friends from Presentation Secondary School, where Zoey and Grace attended, all wore Class of ’23 hoodies. They listened as local clergy and town officials said Nicole, Zoey, Grace and Luke would never be forgotten.

Speaking at the vigil, Fr Michael Toomey said people have been left numb and speechless since Friday’s tragedy.

He told the young people of the town that they may be feeling shock, pain and denial, and that if they were then it meant they had begun the grieving journey.

“For some it has just not hit us that Luke and Grace, Nicole and Zoey have died. It doesn’t make sense. Why? Why them? The question we will sadly never get the answer to. Not in this life anyway,” said Fr Toomey.

He paid tribute to the people of Clonmel for gathering in such huge numbers to support the families of the victims. “No matter how low we are, we come out fighting,” he said.

He also praised the emergency services, and all of the victims’ friends and classmates.

“You have been over and above exemplary this weekend in the way you conducted yourselves and supported one another. You should be all very proud of yourselves,” Fr Toomey said.

“The best support you have right now isn't your parents and families and teachers and counsellors. Perhaps the best person is actually standing right beside you.

"Your friends and your former classmates, and you, yourselves, can be the best to anyone who's struggling and doing what most of you have done – cried, hugged, laughter, sat in silence, minding one another, looking out for one another.

“It's the most heart-breaking and strong tribute I have ever experienced in Clonmel. As I said to the girls in Loreto they other day, and the lads in the High School, none of us will ever get over these deaths.”

Parish priest Fr John Tracy led prayers, while Mayor Richie Molloy addressed the gathering saying: “None of us can remember such a tragic incident happening. Our hearts go out to the families.”

The vigil was attended by hundreds of people from Clonmel and further afield.

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, also addressed the gathering, as did Reverend James Mulhall from the local Church of Ireland community, while a message of support was also sent from the local Muslim community.

At the end of the vigil, the song Rise Up, by Andra Day, was played over the sound system, with its lines: “All we need, all we need is hope. And for that we have each other. And for that we have each other. And we will rise. We will rise.”

As the ceremony came to a close, people moved toward the raised area where tables had been erected with photographs of Nicole, Zoey and Grace and Luke, each with a candle behind them.

And as dusk came, candles were placed on the steps in front of the photographs, while mourners hugged each other and talked.

Earlier in the day there were prayer services at the schools where the young students had attended, Presentation Secondary School and Loreto Secondary School.

Young people leave flowers and tributes at the site of the crash on Mountain Road in Clonmel. Photo: PA

The Loreto school was also a focal point for people from Clonmel to leave flowers in remembrance of the victims. It is situated at the bottom of Mountain Road, a short distance from where the crash happened, and formed the perimeter of the garda cordon that closed the road after the crash.

All along the wall of the school floral tributes were placed in a long row, a symbol of the depth of feeling of the heartbroken friends and classmates of those whose lives were taken in the crash.

At the entrance to the school a large banner, installed before the tragedy, told of the anniversary of the school’s founding. “140 years of Love, Laughter, and Learning,” it reads.

Beside it, as a mark of respect, was a stand with a black lace ribbon tied to it.

And at the spot nearby where the BMW car had overturned and hit a wall, there was another row of floral tributes being added to as the day went on.

Small fragments of glass from the car could still be spotted in the cut-stone wall, and a wooden telegraph pole was splintered into two pieces.

Groups of people could be seen in huddles, comforting each other as the reality of what happened on Friday weighed heavily on young hearts and minds.

Now the town of Clonmel and the surrounding parishes must prepare for the funerals, with the McSweeney family having to bear the double tragedy of the loss of sister and brother Grace and Luke.