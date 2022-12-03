Funeral details released for convicted sex offender who was murdered in Monaghan

Christopher Mooney was found dead in his home on Thursday morning.

Funeral details have been released for a convicted sex offender who was murdered in his home in Co Monaghan.

Christopher Mooney was found dead on Thursday morning. Gardaí believe the murder is connected to the death of Kieran Hamill, who was knocked down and killed by a car near the scene.

According to RIP.ie, Christopher Mooney will be reposing at his brother Peter’s home on Sunday from 12 noon until 8 pm with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am before arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Broomfield, for requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kieran Hamill’s funeral will take place on Monday, December 5, leaving at 10.20am to St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen, and arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kieran Hamill

It has been reported that prime suspect Kieran Hamill (37), of Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, shouted “he had it coming” as he fled Mooney’s home in Broomfield, near Castleblayney, on Thursday morning.

Minutes later, Hamill was hit by a car and died. Gardaí are investigating whether he deliberately threw himself in front of the car in the aftermath of the murder, or whether his death was accidental as he was “in an agitated state”.

He was struck by the car as he made his way towards Ballynacarry Bridge, near the Border.

Sources say Mooney and Hamill were “known to one another, and that the younger man called into Mooney’s home.

The 60-year-old has a 2003 conviction for gross indecency for the abuse of a young boy.

It is understood a family of four, including children, were in the car that struck Hamill just minutes after he fled the murder scene.

Last night, gardaí said a post-mortem examination had been completed on Mooney but results would not be released for operational reasons.