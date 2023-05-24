Funeral details released for ‘beautiful and kind’ woman struck by garda car in Donegal

Rebecca Browne was returning from a night out when the tragedy happened.

The funeral of a young woman who died after being struck by a garda car in Co Donegal will take place on Friday.

Rebecca Browne, who was 21 and from the Galliagh area of Derry, was returning from a night out when the tragedy happened.

She had been away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where the accident happened early on Sunday morning.

She is the beloved daughter of Jeremiah and Lynn, loving sister of Ethan, devoted granddaughter of Michael and the late Jean Browne and Ray Smith and the late Linda Wright and a much loved niece and cousin.

Her funeral mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh on Friday at 10am

Following her death family, friends and work colleagues all paid tribute to a kind and loving young woman.

Foyle Foodbank also shared a photo of Rebecca, extending its deepest sympathies with the family saying she had collected donations for the charity before Christmas.

"She was a beautiful and kind person, her family are in our thoughts and prayers,” the post added.

Ms Browne worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in Derry.

A GoFundMe page was set up asking for any contributions towards funeral costs and other expenses which would greatly help Lynn, Jerry and Ethan at this extremely devastating time. It has raised close to £7,000 to date.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, who is from the Galliagh area, said the community in was left devastated by the tragedy.

“I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years and they are absolutely devastated by her loss which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh.

“I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.

“Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family. I visited them today to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss."