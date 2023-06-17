Funeral details for tragic mum Anna Mooney who died in Dublin to be announced later

‘You loved your family so much and your children will always feel and know your love for them. Rest in peace’

The body is removed from the house last week

Funeral arrangements for tragic 46-year-old Anna Mooney who died in Dublin last week are to be announced in the coming days, it has emerged.

The mother of two, who was pronounced dead in the kitchen of her Kilbarrack Road, Raheny home after a stabbing, is "very sadly missed” her death notice on RIP.ie reads.

"The death has occurred of Mooney (née Shupikova) Anna, Kilbarrack Road, Raheny and formerly of Robswall, Malahide and late of the Rotunda Hospital, 15th June 2023,” the notice states.

It adds that Anna, “beloved wife of Stephen, is missed by her adored daughter Nicole and son Ivan, mother Ludmilla, father Alexander, brother Anton and his wife Katya.”

It also refers to “cousins Tanya and Alexander, sister-in-law Linda, brothers-in-law Ken and Desmond, nieces Avelina, Antonia and Alina, nephew Tadhg, uncle Vladimir, aunt Lyudmila, extended family, neighbours, her colleagues at the Rotunda Hospital and a wide circle of friends”.

Stephen Mooney (51) of Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Friday morning, charged with the murder of Ms Mooney.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday, June 20, via video link from Cloverhill remand prison.

Comments from people left devastated by her loss include one that reads: “Anna, may you rest in peace. Sending love and strength to your beloved children and family at this extremely sad time. Watch over them and rest in peace."

The body is removed from the house last week

Another added: "May you rest in Peace. I didn't know you but you've touched my heart. Please look after your children."

A local neighbour added: "A beautiful mother, gone too soon....watch over your babies, Rest In Peace beautiful lady xx."

Last week a woman was heard crying loudly while neighbours stood ashen-faced in their gardens as they watched the body being removed from the house and placed into a silver ambulance.

Two children are understood to have been in the house at the time.

“We are in total shock, completely numb. I really thought it was a fire,” one local man told Sunday World.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, I thought it was near 2am. The flashing lights came through the curtains, I looked out and saw there was the garda van and the ambulance.”

“I couldn’t sleep after that, my wife said the gardaí were out. We are just in complete shock. I really am,” the man added.

“I grew up here, I went to school across the road. It’s always been really quiet on that street. The whole area is quiet. I really believed it was a fire, I have never come across anything like this.”

Also struggling to deal with the situation was Kerry Cannon (40), who works in a nearby restaurant that faces the crime scene.

“I can’t focus today. It’s just so shocking. I’m in total shock. I have kids in the local school, I just cannot believe it,” Ms Cannon said, her eyes welling up as she struggled to speak.

Outside in the sunshine, a woman was crying loudly on the path, being comforted by a member of the public. Traffic slowed to a standstill on the Kilbarrack road.

"What’s after happening?” motorists asked from their car windows.

Jordan Carey (30) was out walking his dogs and saw the crying woman. Taken aback by news of the death in his neighbourhood, Mr Carey said: “I just came up the road, this is very shocking news to hear and my thoughts are with the victim’s family. All our thoughts are,” he said.

Another neighbour who lives just a couple of houses away from the crime scene, but did not want to be named, stood smoking a cigarette in clear disbelief.

“It happened last night. I know nothing other than I would see them walking up and down the road,” he commented.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron, who is local to Kilbarrack, said it was “disturbing” news.

“It is very concerning, a young woman has lost her life and it’s extremely distressing,” he said.

“It is a very distressing time for neighbours and people in a community which has been quite quiet in recent years and hasn’t had anything like this happening in recent times.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we can only wait and see the outcome of the investigation,” Mr Bannon added.