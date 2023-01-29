Funeral details for tragic Kilkenny GAA star James Nolan (34) announced

James “Shiner” Nolan (34), died when the car he was driving hit a wall at Carn in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny at 2.30am on Friday morning.

A former GAA player who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

James “Shiner” Nolan (34), died when the car he was driving hit a wall at Carn in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny at 2.30am on Friday morning.

Mr Nolan, who played as corner forward for the Kilkenny senior hurling team and for his local Clara GAA club, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The Nolan family suffered a separate major tragedy some years ago, when two of James’ older brothers died in a slurry tank accident.

James is survived by his parents Gerry and Brigid, brothers Dermot and Peter, and sisters Margaret, Elaine, Catherine, and Claire.

James Nolan died when his car hit a wall at Carn in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny at 2.30am this morning

He will be “sadly missed” by his heartbroken family, brothers-in-law Patrick and Michael, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Chloe, Catherine's partner Seán, Claire's partner Kevin, his 11 nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, cousins, grand uncle and grand aunts, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

James’ remains will be reposing at his home in Carn this afternoon, 29 January, from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday from 2pm, pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 12pm in St. Colman's Church, Clara, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed online for those who cannot attend.

Tributes have been flying in for the young sportsman since his death, with many remembering him as a “wonderful, kind, and funny” person.

A friend wrote: “My deepest sympathy to all of the Nolan family on the passing of James. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad and heart-breaking time.

“James was such a lovely character who always had time for everyone. He was a gentleman and will cherish our good times. May he rest in peace”.

Another said: “Deepest sympathy to the Nolan family on the sad passing of James. His warm smile and great personality brightened up many an evening. Rest in peace James”.

And a third wrote: “Deepest sympathies to the Nolan and Breen family during this sad time. James was a legend and gentleman and will be sadly missed... RIP James”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash that took James’ life to come forward. Road users who were travelling in the area at the time, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.