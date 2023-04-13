Funeral details for Meath nurse Meghan Mallee killed in Easter crash announced

Meghan Mallee was killed following a single-vehicle collision on the N51, just outside Rathmore on the outskirts of Athboy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Meath nurse who was tragically killed in a crash over the weekend will be laid to rest on Friday.

The local community in Athboy will gather to pay their respects as the funeral of 26-year-old Meghan Patricia Mallee takes place tomorrow morning.

Ms Mallee was the sole occupant of the car involved in the crash.

A resident of Gillstown Little in Athboy and formerly of Perth, she worked as a nurse at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

Her funeral mass will take place at St James’ Church, Athboy on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St, Athboy this Thursday afternoon from 4pm until 8 pm.

“Removal on Friday morning leaving her residence to St. James' Church, Athboy for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by private cremation.

“Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.”

Ms Mallee is survived by her parents Mairéad and Jimmie, sister Naoimh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, and large circle of friends.

Dozens of tributes have poured in for the adored woman online over the past few days, with many close friends remembering her as a “ray of sunshine”.

One emotional post read: “Growing up, Meghan was the closest thing I had to a sister, and you could bet if our families were meeting up that you could find us together.

“I will forever have the sound of your laughter (and you, trying to stifle it, unsuccessfully) in my heart Meghan. From Connemara to Turkey you were my bestie.

“I hope wherever you are, you have a cocktail in hand and the best tan you could wish for. Your passing has broken us all, permanently, but I promise we will honour and remember you forever.

“Whenever we give any kind of care to another person, you'll be in our hearts. Whenever we make ourselves laugh we will remember your beautiful sense of humour.

“And don't worry, I'll make sure your sister gets plenty of hugs (and a pinch or two) just for you. It’s clear from the dozens if not hundreds of messages left here alone, that Meghan touched so many lives. She will be in our hearts forever and always. Love ya cuz”.

Another pal wrote: “Deepest condolences to Meghan's family and friends. We studied together at UCD and she was never without a smile on her face, may she get the best seat in the house. Rest In Peace Meghan, until we meet again.”

Some else said: “Beautiful Meghan, the world has lost a bright shining light. Your loss will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew you. Sending love, strength and support to Mairead, Jimmie, Naoimh & to all your extended family. We are truly broken hearted for you all.”

And a colleague penned: “Rest in peace Meghan. You were such a beautiful friend and a wonderful nurse who helped so many. I’ll never forget when you trained me during my student days and how much you helped me in qualifying as a nurse. I’ll never forget the laughs and chats we had. I’ll miss you forever rest in peace beautiful angel”.