Funeral details for M8 crash victim Johnny Foley (16) announced as tributes pour in

The crash happened at around 1am on the M8 at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown on Saturday.

The teenager who was tragically killed in a crash on the M8 motorway in Cork last week will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Johnny Foley (16), from Togher, died after the car he was travelling in drove the wrong way down the M8 motorway and hit another driver head-on.

The shocking collision led to the death of Foley and the hospitalisation of five others, including the female driver of the other car.

Foley was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The teenager’s remains will repose in Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross this afternoon from 4pm to 5pm.

His funeral mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 5 July, at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane followed by a burial at St. James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Foley is survived by his parents Michael and Maggie; stepmum Lilly-Ann; siblings Michael, Luke, James, Mary-Ellen, and Lisa; and will be sadly missed by his grandparents James and Bridget; aunts; uncles; cousins, and wide circle of friends.

Tributes are being paid to the young man online ahead of his funeral service this week.

One person said: “My deepest sympathies to Johnny’s parents and extended family on his tragic death at such a young age. I will always remember Johnny with a glint in his eye, a lovely smile and great charm - May he rest in peace”.

A staff member at Foley’s primary school, Morning Star NS in Ballyphehane, wrote: “Needless to say we are all in shock over the death of our former student Johnny.

“Johnny was a great student in every way in 5th and 6th class and he was also an excellent sportsman, bringing us so close to the Sciath na Scoil Football Final. Our deepest sympathies to Johnny’s family at this sad time.”

Another person said: “My sincere sympathies to Johnny’s family. I have fond memories of working with Johnny in school. Thinking also of his many friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace Johnny.”

And someone else added: “My deepest condolences to Johnny's parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, Aunt Mary and all his extended family.

“Johnny was full of life and always polite in all of my dealings with him. Rest in peace Johnny. And may those who are left to grieve your enormous loss find strength and comfort in the days and years ahead. God bless.”

Gardaí referred the crash to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission as officers had interacted with the car carrying Foley and four other teenagers before it entered the motorway.

While the investigation is at an early stage, it is believed gardaí did not chase the vehicle.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in the week and was being driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The driver of the car, who is known to Gardaí, is understood to be originally from Blanchardstown, Dublin, but had been living in Cork in recent times.

He was suspected of being the driver in another incident in recent weeks, where a stolen car was involved in two chases before driving the wrong way down the N3 in Dublin.

The driver managed to get away as gardaí had to stand down because they couldn’t follow him against the oncoming traffic.