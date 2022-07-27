Funeral details for Limerick crash victims Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan announced

They tragically died on Sunday night following a fatal collision

The funeral details for Limerick crash victims Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan have been announced.

Sharon Ryan, from Co Mayo, worked in Galway as a strength and conditioning coach, while Brian Mullin, also from Mayo, is the older brother of Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin.

Both young people died tragically on Sunday when the car they were travelling in collided with a van on the N21 at Ballycarrane in Patrickswell.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where both were pronounced dead and their bodies were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and a woman in their 20s and a baby, were taken to the hospital but were unharmed in the crash.

Tributes have poured in online from Sharon and Brian's friends, family and the wider community.

“Deepest sympathy to Jarlath, Noreen and all the Mullins on the tragic and irreplaceable loss of Brian D. I hope you will find comfort in your store of memories of a wonderful son and brother and that those happy memories will ease the cold pain of loss and will provide moments to cherish and treasure,” one mourner wrote.

Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan

“Sincere sympathies to the Mullin & Kelly families on the tragic loss of Brian, may he rest in peace,” added another.

A third said: “Deepest condolences to all the Mullin and Ryan families on the tragic passing of Brian and Sharon. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. A man and lady who made time for everybody they met. Heaven has gained two of the best.”

“Sincerest sympathy to Emmett, Sandra and all of the Ryan family at this sad time. May Sharon rest in peace,” added another.

One mourner remembered Sharon for her deep kindness during tough times.

“Dear Sharon, I want to thank you for all your kindness and support over the last two years,” their message began.

“You reached out during a difficult time and the love and friendship you showed will never be forgotten. Your regular check-ins always seemed to come on the hardest days, and gave me strength. That was one of the many gifts you possessed.”

“You built people up. Some of the times you spoke of your own trials and I hope on those days that I helped you. You were a heart of gold and a beautiful soul and will be missed by all who loved you,” it continued.

“To your family and friends, I offer my deepest condolences. May your beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Sharon will be reposing at her home in Tuam on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to St Joseph's Church, Carras for her funeral Mass at 12 pm.

Her burial will be held at Roundfort Cemetery afterwards. The family have asked for their home to remain private at all other times.

Sharon is survived by her parents Ann and Peter, her sister Michelle and her brother Emmett.

Meanwhile, Brian will be reposing at Kilmaine Community Centre from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, with a private removal to his home.

His funeral mass will take place on Friday at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilmaine, with burial at the new cemetery.

He is survived by his parents Jarlath and Noreen, brothers Sean, Jarlath, Oisin, Kevin, and sisters Susan, Tara, and Shannon.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road crash, asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.