Funeral details for fourth Clonmel crash victim Zoey Coffey (18) announced

Leaving Cert student, Zoey Coffey (18) who died in a tragic crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, last week will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Zoey was killed on Friday night alongside Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and their friend, Nicole Murphy (18) from Ballypatrick.

The collision happened on the outskirts of the town shortly after 7.30pm, when the car driven by Luke overturned as the group made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results which they had received earlier that day.

A death notice on rip.ie states: “It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic death of our daughter and sister, Zoey Coffey, Lake Drive, Kilsheelan, who was taken from us far too soon.

“Zoey will be forever missed by her heartbroken parents Demelza Fraher, and John Coffey, sisters Clara, Anna and Olivia, Nanny Eileen, grandfather John Coffey senior, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

“Zoey will be reposing in O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Friday, September 1, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

“Her Funeral Mass with take place on Saturday, September 2, at 11.30am in SS. Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel. “

Messages of condolence read: “Hold one another closely in your immense grief, your beautiful girl Zoey gone too soon just so cruel, my prayers are for your strength and love to sustain you. We are devastated for you.”

Another said: “No words can express the pain of Zoey’s passing, to Demelza, Clara, the Fraher and Coffey families, our heartfelt condolences.

"Rest easy Zoey in the arms of the angels, with Grace, Nicole and Luke at your side”, a third said.

“Fly high to the angels young lady, sincere condolences to your family and friends. Rest in eternal peace Zoey”, one tribute said.

“So very sorry on your beautiful daughter Zoey. There are no words or sense to this terrible tragedy. I pray the Lord will wrap his arms around you all and give you strength to get through this sad time, and angels guide your beautiful girl to her eternal rest. Zoey RIP”, a fifth poignant message read.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, parish priest Father John Treacy said: “We have confirmation for Luke and Grace McSweeney, their funeral will take place on Friday morning at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, at 11.30am, followed by a burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.”

A funeral notice for Nicole Murphy said she will repose at her home on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with her funeral taking place the following day at noon at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash, Co Tipperary.