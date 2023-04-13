Funeral details for 'courageous' Longford woman who died after cancer battle announced

Laura was diagnosed with a rare and incurable Neuroendocrine tumour in her pancreas following three years of misdiagnosis

The funeral of Longford woman Laura Gilmore Anderson, who passed away in Scotland last weekend following a three year battle with cancer, will take place on Saturday, it has been announced.

The much loved former Sligo IT graduate died last Saturday surrounded by her family just two days after her 36th birthday.

Laura, diagnosed with a rare and incurable Neuroendocrine tumour in her pancreas following three years of misdiagnosis, had been hoping to fly out to Mexico for potentially life saving treatment.

That came after Laura had been informed by doctors she had just weeks to live, prompting a sustained fundraising campaign that saw over £400,000 being raised on both sides of the Irish Sea.

However, in a heartbreaking message posted online by her husband Paul last Saturday, it was confirmed the much loved Longford woman had sadly lost her fight.

"We are all so proud of her strength and determination in her battle these last few years. Laura has shown us all what an amazing, strong, wonderful, beautiful and courageous woman she was, especially in the past week, not giving up the fight until her final breath," he said.

Hundreds of people shared their condolences with the family as they remembered Laura as "an inspiration kindhearted soul like no other".

Laura and Paul

Close friend Lauren McKeen heaped praise on all those who supported Laura over the past three years and revealed will go towards the Longford woman's chosen charities.

"She was the bravest, most courageous girl and truly fought until the very end," she said.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone that has supported Laura throughout her journey - I know how much your generosity and kind messages meant to her and got her through some of her toughest days.

"In Laura’s words ‘ If love could have saved me, I would have lived forever’."

Another person wrote: "@help_laura_heal the absolute bed of heaven to her - may God give her partner family and friends the strength and support to carry on in the coming days months and years. God rest her soul".

Longford GAA, of whom Laura’s father, Brendan was a former chairman of, likewise took to Twitter as news of Laura’s passing filtered through.

“Longford GAA are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Gilmore Anderson today.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her husband Paul, her parents Brendan and Anne, and the extended Gilmore and Anderson families at this sad time.”

The late Laura Gilmore Anderson will lie in repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) tomorrow from 5.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm.

A notice on rip.ie reads: "Laura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Paul, dear parents Ann and Brendan, sisters Susan, Aisling, Janette and Natalie, brothers Andrew and Stephen, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Chip, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

"Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Saturday at 11.00am in St.Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, followed by cremation at 2.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

"In keeping with Laura's wishes, the family would like those attending if they so wish to wear bright colours."