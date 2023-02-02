Funeral details announced for woman who inspired the Shona Project charity

"Shona was 15 when she first got ill. Before that point, she was a beautiful young girl with the world at her feet. She had hopes and dreams just like we all did at that age.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for Shona Heffernan, the woman who inspired The Shona Project charity, as her funeral details are announced.

Shona was the older sister of Tammy D’Arcy, who founded The Shona Project in 2016 to empower young girls.

The Waterford native passed away following a long illness yesterday, having been diagnosed with AVM arteriovenous malformations – a type of acquired brain injury – in her teens.

Shona’s funeral service will take place at Colliers Funeral Home in Bray on Friday at 2pm.

It will be followed by a Committal Service in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Her younger sister Tammy shared a heartfelt tribute to Shona with followers, revealing the difficult battle she fought.

"Shona was 15 when she first got ill. Before that point, she was a beautiful young girl with the world at her feet. She had hopes and dreams just like we all did at that age.”

Tammy added: “When she became sick, all those hopes and dreams slipped through her fingers, and with each year that passed since, the beautiful blond girl with the braces and freckles became a more distant memory in our minds.

“Throughout her illness, she defied medicine, science and pure logic, time and time again.

"On numerous occasions, doctors would tell us her time was nearing an end, only to return the next day and see her cackling with laughter and shouting at the top of her lungs with the type of colourful language that only she would get away with.

“I have never known anyone to fight so long and so hard, with such defiance and stubbornness. Shona was ill, incapacitated and debilitated, but she was never weak.”

Tammy delivered the news on Twitter, saying: “Her name meant a huge amount to many people, and her legacy has touched every corner of Ireland.

"We will take some time as a family, and as a community, before continuing to build her legacy.”

Shona passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin yesterday.

She is survived by Tammy, her mum Liz, her brother Sean, brother-in-law Fergus, sister-in-law Tracey and her nieces and nephews.

Tributes continue to be paid to Shona ahead of her funeral on Friday.

"Deepest sympathy, Tammy, to you and your family on the death of Shona,” one mourner wrote.

"Because of your courage and commitment in setting up The Shona Project, her legacy will live on in the lives of so many young women.”

Another added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad and difficult time.

"Shona’s name reached out to all in our school community and Shona’s legacy will continue to touch and light up all our lives long into the future. May Shona’s gentle soul Rest in Peace,” another said.