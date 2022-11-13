Funeral details announced for tragic toddler Noah McAleese killed in farm accident
Noah (2) died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Friday
Mass of the Angels for two-year-old Noah McAleese will take place on Monday after the toddler tragically died in a farming incident near Ballymoney, it has been confirmed.
According to a funeral notice, the service will take place at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy.
Internment afterwards will be in the adjoining cemetery.
The toddler died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Friday.
The tragedy has shocked Northern Ireland, coming just days after he had celebrated his second birthday.
Little Noah has been described as a “beautiful little angel”, a “gorgeous boy” and a “wee darling” among the thousands of tributes which have since flooded social media.
The funeral notice described Noah as the “precious son” of Johnny and Corrina and “adored” brother of Cohen.
"Beloved grandson of Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy,” it added.
"Adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle.”
Tributes to the young child have come from right across the province.
Nearby GAA club, Dun Lathaí Cumann Luthchleas Gael, also paid tribute to the infant, adding: “Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese.
“Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time.
“Rest in peace beautiful little angel, thinking of Johnny, Corrina, Cohen & the entire family circle. May God give you strength for the days ahead.”
Former Assembly member Mervyn Storey, who knows the family, said: “It’s one of those circumstances where you are left without words. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.
“None of us can begin to imagine the grief they are going through. But we have to be there for them.
"They are a very close family and I think they will take great strength in the sympathy and support from people. This touched the hearts of everyone in the area.
“I know the granda. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face the days ahead.”
On Saturday morning the PSNI released a statement on the investigation which said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.
“Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.”
Noah’s heartbroken family has appealed for privacy.
