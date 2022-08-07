Funeral details announced for tragic Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke (24)

Dillon Quirke (24) passed away on Friday night after collapsing during a Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship match between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

A young Tipperary hurler who died suddenly over the weekend will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Hazel, and sisters Shannon and Kellie.

Dillon will repose at his home on Monday evening from 4-8pm.

His funeral mass will take place in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dillon’s untimely death shocked the Tipperary GAA community and a vigil was held in his memory at Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA club on Saturday evening.

Dillon Quirke aims for a score against Kilruane MacDonaghs. Photo: Bridget Delaney

A table was erected in the club’s stand with various pictures of Dillon along with jerseys of his two beloved teams: Clonoulty-Rossmore and Tipperary - a club, and county, he represented with distinction in his playing career.

The club paid tribute to the talented sportsman - who served as their captain this year - along with thanking those who have sent messages of condolence.

“Thank you for all the kind messages. Maybe in time, these will provide some comfort. For now, we are beyond despair,” the club said in a brief statement, inviting all who wished to attend the vigil to their club at 8:15pm last night.

Dozens of candles lit up the stand either side of a shrine to Dillon, while flowers were carefully laid before the table, which was draped in a Clonoulty-Rossmore flag.

The club’s chairman Andrew Fryday - who is also Dillon’s uncle - told the Sunday Independent that Dillon “lived and died for hurling”.

“Dillon was the heart and soul of our club. As captain of the senior team, he was our leading inspiration.

"As a person he was the perfect gentleman and the absolute dream of what any young man should be.

"This was also his breakthrough year in sport. He was coming into his time as a player at a club and county level. We were building the club around him for the next ten or 15 years,” he said.

“As a family we are all broken-hearted and devastated. He was an outstanding young man who lived and died for hurling.”

Tributes are flooding in for Dillon online, with one person remembering the 24-year-old as their “leading light”.

They wrote: “Heartbroken on the sudden passing of our clubman and young warrior Dillon who was our leading light. Sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie & extended families on Quirke’s & Fryday’s sides. The parish is in shock but I know they will rise to support everyone over this very sad time. RIP.”

Another said: “Deepest condolences to Dillon’s family on his untimely passing. What a great hurler he was, true sportsman. Rip Dillon.”

And another penned: “Dan, Hazel, Shannon and Kellie, there are just no words, our hearts are breaking for you all, hope you all get strength from each other and from family and friends during and after this very difficult and tragic time. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers, Dillon was such a beautiful person. Lots of love.”