Funeral details announced for tragic road traffic victim Chloe Gallagher Fanneran

The 18-year-old lost her life in a shocking two-car collision in Letterkenny on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in for the 18-year-old victim of a tragic crash in Donegal as her funeral details are announced.

Chloe Gallagher Fanneran was the front-seat passenger in a car that collided with another in Letterkenny around midnight on Wednesday.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am, her family has announced.

Chloe’s family said she is sadly missed by her parents, sisters, brothers and all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

The eighteen-year-old has been described as a “beautiful, kind and caring person” by her former principal at Errigal College in Letterkenny.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the young girl from her heartbroken community.

"Like a brilliant beam of sunlight that lights up a room gone too soon,” one mourner wrote, while another said:

"To all who mourn Chloe, I wish I could wipe away your tears, ease your pain and heal your broken hearts.

"A beautiful girl taken too soon.”

Others shared their condolences with Chloe’s friends and family ahead of her funeral on Saturday, with one note reading:

"We will love and miss you always.”

Chloe Gallagher Fanneran

The tragic two-car collision occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, close to the entrance to the Tara Court housing estate in her local Letterkenny.

The two young male drivers of the cars involved in the crash both suffered serious injuries and were brought for treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Both cars were badly damaged, with the wreckage remaining at the scene while Gardaí carried out their investigation.

Local Letterkenny county councillor Gerry McMonagle told sundayworld.com that the death of a young person with Christmas coming into people's mind made it all the more difficult to take.

"It's just tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with this poor family and also to the two men who were seriously injured and we pray they make a full recovery.

"It's tragic to lose anybody in these circumstances but such a beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her and people beginning to think about the joy of Christmas makes it even harder.

"We have already lost too many lives on our roads in Donegal and I would appeal to anyone who gets behind the wheel of a car to take extra care and to think about the dangers on our roads," he said.

Members of the Donegal Car Club, of which Chloe was a member, posted their own tribute to Chloe.

In the post they said they had been in contact with Chloe's family and a Guard of Honour was being arranged for Chloe.

The post simply added "Fly high Chloe."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11:30pm and midnight on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.