Funeral details announced for tragic mother and baby son found dead in Dublin home

The funeral of a woman found dead with her baby boy is to take place privately this weekend.

Kate Donohoe (44) and baby Vincent (11 months) will be laid to rest in a private service.

The only details released publicly are that Kate and her baby son’s bodies will repose at a funeral home on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

A private funeral will follow but information on the date was unknown.

A touching photograph of a beaming Kate holding little Vincent aloft, was attached to the death notice on RIP.ie.

The notice stated that Kate had died “peacefully at home,” in Clonee, Co Dublin 15.

The mother was, it added: “Predeceased by Kate’s Mum Margaret, brother Paul and Vincent’s grandparents Tom and Eileen Connolly.”

Kate and Vincent would be, it noted: “Sadly missed by their loving families, Vincent’s Dad Tom, aunts Ann-Marie and Louise, uncle Paul, cousins Jonathan, Ross, Cian and Dylan, Kate’s Dad and Vincent’s grandfather John, Catherine, sister and aunt Niamh, nephews and niece Ben, Ana and Jay, Kate’s aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

The bodies of the mother and infant will be reposed at Cunningham’s Funeral Home in Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The notice added: “A private family funeral will take place. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left… (On RIP.ie).

Mourners have been asked to make any donations, if they wish, to St Vincent De Paul, “In memory of Kate and Vincent.”

The bodies of the mother and her baby son were found upstairs in their home on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a neighbour called for help.

Loved ones had been unable to get in contact with Kate for at least 48 hours. It is understood a detailed note had been left at the house by Kate.

This note has led to the tragedy being classified as a criminal investigation but investigators are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.

A candlelit vigil was held for the family on Monday night.

Kate has been described by her friends as an animal lover who was the only dog groomer in Ireland with special skills on grooming sighthounds, dogs such as greyhounds and whippets.

Kate had lived alone with her baby and was also said, by friends, to have adored the little boy.

Friends and neighbours have been left with many questions and concerns as to how the small family unit came to such a sad end.

Gardaí believed Kate and Vincent may have died from an insulin overdose.