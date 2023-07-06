Funeral details announced for tragic Dublin teens who died on Greek island

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), students of St Michael’s College in south Dublin, died within 24 hours of each

The grieving families of two Dublin students who died in Greece last weekend have paid a moving tribute to their young sons as they announced their funeral details.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), students of St Michael’s College in south Dublin, died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday with classmates celebrating the end of the Leaving Certificate.

Max’s funeral mass will take place on Monday in The Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook at 11am.

His death notice reads: “Max, with a larger than life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with. During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self.”

His friend Andrew’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation.

Andrew’s family pays tribute to the teen for his unfailing loyalty.

His death notice reads: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days. He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie & Maisie. He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St. Matthew’s National School, St. Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.”

The families are today making the sad journey home from Greece with the bodies of their young sons.

Speaking at a prayer service last night for both boys, who were pupils from St. Michael’s Ballsbridge, their principal Tim Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were embarking on the “saddest” journey home with their children.

“They have had such a harrowing time,” he said.

“For me , the image of two coffins going on a ship or a ferry and just going out of port is so poignant. It must be the saddest journey that any parent should ever have to make.”

The parents of both boys are expected home with their children’s remains late tonight and tomorrow morning. They will attend a private ceremony with the graduation class of 2023 at St Michael’s College chapel, on Friday evening.

Mr Kelleher said the Wall and O’Donnell families were distraught over the “suffering” caused by what had happened to the boys.

“This morning (Wednesday) I was speaking to both families,” he said.

“Gavin, Niall, Fiona, were all saying , ‘Look we are so sorry that there was so much suffering on the island.’ They were actually transferring their sorrow and wondering and hoping that the boys would get through and the boys’ families would get through. I think it’s a mark of who the boys’ families are. Their selflessness and the way they are viewing this tragedy.”

Mr O’Donnell had been missing since early Saturday morning, July 1, after he became separated from friends as they made their way home from a night out in the town of Hora.

Mr O’Donnell’s body was located by a search party, which included Greek police officers, on a rocky path near Hora on Sunday morning. Initial indications suggest he died as a result of a fall.

Just hours later, Mr Wall’s body was found in an unresponsive state at the port in Ios. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood Mr Wall previously had health issues with his heart, with one source confirming he had.