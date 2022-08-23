Funeral details announced for tot Brandon Thomas Byrne killed in Roscommon collision

Brandon Thomas Byrne, aged 21 months, was hit by the vehicle at about 9am in Ballinagare, a village located on the N5 between Frenchpark and Tulsk.

A toddler who tragically died after he was struck by a jeep in Co Roscommon on Friday will be laid to rest this week.

The young boy will repose at his family home in Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on Monday evening, August 22 from 6pm.

His funeral mass, a Mass of the Angels, will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am at the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview, Clonsilla followed by a burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

A death notice on RIP.ie said that Brandon “passed peacefully surrounded by his family who love and cherish him” and remembered him as “the most beautiful little light and adorable son of Louise Kehir and Andrew Byrne and cherished grandson of James, Noelene and Fran”.

“Predeceased by his grandmother Margaret and aunt Siobhán,” the notice continued.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, grandparents, his uncles Richard and Mark, relatives, friends and neighbours.

“He will always be forever in our hearts.”

His devastated dad also paid tribute to his son by writing: “He was my darling son, love you always til the end of time.”

Local councillor Joe Murphy, in the Boyle Municipal district: “It’s an absolutely terrible tragedy, my heart and prayers go out to the family of the poor young infant and everyone involved in the accident.

“It will be so hard for the poor driver and his family as well.

“There’s just a terrible cloud over Ballinagare at the minute, and not only there but the whole of Roscommon, we just can’t believe it.”

And priest Fr Neil Devine told The Irish Sun: “Myself and the entire local district are completely shocked.

“You never expect something like that in your local parish and it’s something no family should ever need to be prepared for.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this terrible time.”