Funeral details announced for ‘TikTok solicitor’ Richard Grogan as family thanks public

‘Please take comfort in the fact your dad/husband was loved by so many throughout Ireland and abroad’

Funeral details have been announced for the popular ‘TikTok solicitor’ Richard Grogan following his death this week.

As the family of the Irish employment solicitor thanked fans for their support it has been revealed that his funeral will take place on Saturday in Mount Merrion.

“The death has occurred of Richard Grogan, of Mount Merrion, Dublin (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital,” his death notice on RIP.ie reads.

“Richard, beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of James.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter-in-law Lisa, adored grandson Ollie, mother-in-law Chris, his sister Claire, aunts Terry and Aine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, legal colleagues and a wide circle of friends.”

It adds that Richard will be reposing on Friday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal will be on Saturday to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion for 10am Funeral Mass followed by a private cremation.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including that reads: “Please take comfort in the fact your dad/husband was loved by so many throughout Ireland and abroad.”

Another adds: “So sad to hear this. I loved his posts and learned so much that was useful from them. Sincere sympathy to his family . You can be very proud of all the help he has given everyone. Richard rest in peace.”

One says: “Deepest sympathy to Richards family, friends & colleagues on his passing. He was a breath of fresh air on social media & one of the most honest & enjoyable accounts to follow.”

One person says Richard was “an inspiration to us all”.

“When you were gravely ill, you still courageously insisted on speaking to a capacity audience to help the homeless at the Capuchin Day Centre only last Thursday night. As ever, the audience was spellbound. The legal profession is poorer without you. We will never forget you.”

Mr Grogan qualified as a solicitor in 1979 and went on to set up his own law practice in Dublin, Richard Grogan & Associates.

In 2021, he created a TikTok account where he would answer questions relating to Irish employment law. The videos grew in popularity, amassing nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, and over two million likes.

He was particularly popular for signing off his no-nonsense videos with the expression: "That's the law, and that's a fact."

His death was confirmed on Wednesday (24 November) by Lawyers Against Homelessness, who Richard worked with.

Across social media, fans paid tribute to Richard, and last night his family shared a statement on his TikTok page.

They wrote: "On behalf of Richard's family, we would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who supported and engaged with Richard on his social media. He got great enjoyment from these interactions.

"It was a genuine passion of his to educate while having fun in a way only he could.

"He will be sorely missed by all. That's the law, and that's a fact."

As well as fans, a number of legal organisations have paid tribute to Richard.

The Law Society of Ireland wrote: "The law society of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of Council member Richard Grogan's passing.

"Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena. We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession."

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said on Twitter that he was "really sorry" to hear of Richard's death.

"His videos on employment law were straightforward and informative," he wrote. "We all used to watch them in the Department. We have lost a servant of the people – that's a fact."