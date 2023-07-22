Funeral details announced for motorcyclist Alan Connor killed in Isle of Man TT

The well-known racer was one of two men killed in the crash that occurred in the practice session of the Southern 100 Road Racing Club on Tuesday July 11th

The funeral of the Irish motor cyclist who died in a crash at the Isle Of Man TT races will take place in his home village next Wednesday morning.

Alan Connor, (50), will be buried in the Good Shepherd Cemetery in Duleek county Meath after 11am mass in St Cianán's church.

He is survived by his wife Bernie, children Méibh and Róisín , parent’s Madeleine and Leo, brothers Anthony, Stuart and Shane.

Race marshal Liam Clarke, 66, from Wigan was also killed in the incident.

Distinguishable by his blue and yellow leathers Mr Connor competed regularly at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.

In the Isle Of Man he made his debut in the 2003 Manx Grand Prix, before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races where he recorded 36 race finishes.