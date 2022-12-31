Funeral details announced for man (47) killed in Louth hammer attack

Brian Reynolds died on Christmas Eve

Funeral details for Brian Reynolds who was killed during a violent hammer attack on Christmas Eve have been announced.

The 47-year-old who was a well-known businessman died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on December 24 after sustaining serious injuries in what appeared to be a deliberate assault two days earlier.

He will be reposing in Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes on Monday, January 2 from 5pm until 7pm.

His funeral mass will take place the following morning at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, Drogheda.

His burial, which will be private, will take place afterwards in Tullyallen Cemetary.

His family have asked for their home to remain private and requested family flowers only.

He is survived by his parents Larry and Ita, sisters Lynda, Lorraine and Debbie, and nieces and nephews; Sam, Shaun, Finn and Ivy.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Reynolds, who owned Kit’s Stop n Shop in Rathmullen Park, and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.