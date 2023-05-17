Funeral details announced for Longford dad killed in motorbike crash

"Seanie was a gentle giant, always smiling. He was truly one of the best ones. He will be deeply missed."

Father of four Seanie Reilly lost his life tragically in a two vehicle crash

The funeral of a motorcyclist killed in a road crash in Co Longford at the weekend will take place on Saturday, it has been announced.

Father of four Seanie Reilly, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford lost his life tragically in a two vehicle crash at Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford last Saturday afternoon.

The much loved and well respected Longford man will be reposing at his home in Cloonaugh, Drumlish, this Thursday from 3pm onwards with a request made for the family home to remain private on Friday.

Removal to Saint Mary’s Church, Drumlish will take place on Saturday, arriving at 10:30am for Funeral Mass ahead of burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

A death notice published on RIP.ie said: “The death has occurred of Seanie (Bull 1%) Reilly, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, County Longford, tragically, on the 13th of May 2023.

“Predeceased by his father John and sister Sharon.

“He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sinead, sons Darragh, Darwin & Peter, daughter Katie, his Mammy Mary, brother Gerard, sister Antoinette, brothers-in-law Sean and Noel, sister-in-law Mary, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, his brothers from the Devils Disciples MC Ireland, relatives, Good neighbours, and wide circle of friends.”

Originally from Longford town, Mr Reilly was a long time motorbike enthusiast and was well known for his involvement in a number of charity events locally.

Details surrounding the Longford man's tragic passing have sparked poignant tributes across a variety of social media platforms in the days since.

In a heartbreaking post on its Facebook page on Sunday morning, Drumlish Foroige said locals had been left stunned at the tragedy.

"Sending our deepest sympathies to our leader Sinead on the heartbreaking loss of her Husband Seanie," read the post.

"To Katie, Darragh, Peter, Seanie's Mother Mary, family and close friends, we are so sorry for your loss, our thoughts are with you all during this hard unbearable time.

"Seanie was a gentle giant, always smiling. He was truly one of the best ones. He will be deeply missed."

In keeping with the auto electrician specialist's endearing personality, many of Seanie's closest friends spoke of a man who touched the hearts and minds of so many.

Among those included a heart-rending tribute from one sympathiser who laid claim to Seanie's other, more affectionate moniker, 'Bull'.

“Words cannot describe the shock and the sadness at this time,” the friend wrote.

“You were the best of us, we were the lucky ones, privileged to call you my brother, my friend.

“It's hard to believe that when we last shook hands and said our goodbyes that it would be for the last time.

“The place just won't be the same without your big smile.”

Seanie was also a member of Devil’s Disciples Motorcycle Club who likewise took to social media to pay their own respects.

“It is with great regret that we announce the loss of our brother Seanie (Bull) Reilly who lost his life tragically today,” it stated.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife,family, and all his brothers. R.I.P.”

Gardaí, meanwhile, are continuing to try to piece together the circumstances which led up to yesterday’s crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene,” said a garda spokesperson.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.