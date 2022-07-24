Funeral details announced for Limerick tot killed in tragic accident

Padraig Denis Cunningham was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle at a private residence in the Ballyduhig area of West Limerick at around 10.30am on Friday morning.

A Limerick toddler who was killed in a tragic accident over the weekend will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and desperately tried to save the boy’s life but he later was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Denise, sisters Áine, Maebh and Clodagh, and grandparents Patsy and Margaret.

Padraig’s funeral mass, a “Mass of the Angels”, will take place in St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh, Co Limerick on Monday at 12.30pm, followed by a burial in Killeedy Cemetery.

Tributes have been paid to the tragic tot over the past few days, with Killeedy parish priest Fr John Keating said there is a sense of deep shock within the community following the accident.

“There is a cloud hanging over the place, they’re a lovely family. They’re a very caring, very gentle family and very devoted to their children,” he said.

“They’re very involved in the community and I think it really went against the grain, something like that to happen.

“The community has been through many tragedies before, people are very resilient. The rest of the community will keep them going and lift them again.”

Local councillor Michael Collins, who knows the family very well, said this was a tragic incident.

“What can one say because it’s so personal to the family, there isn’t much you can say that can console them or help them,” he said.

“It’s just so tragic for the poor family. The whole community locally feel very much for them and what they’re going through.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, in Broadford, Co Limerick this morning, Friday, 22 July 2022.

“A three-year-old child later passed away from his injuries. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.”