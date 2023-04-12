Funeral details announced for Laois teen David Brown killed in quad bike tragedy

David, a gifted footballer and hurler, was a member of Portlaoise GAA Club, with his club paying tribute to the “shining star"

The funeral details have been announced for Co Laois teenager David Brown, who tragically died in a quad bike accident on Easter Sunday.

The 15-year-old was in a wooded area near Ballybrittas, in Laois, when the incident occurred at around 1.30pm.

A second male teenager was taken to hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

He will be laid to rest at St Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise, on Friday afternoon, following a requiem mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church at noon.

David will be reposing at his residence – 5 Heathfields, Dublin Road, Portlaoise – today and tomorrow from 3pm until 8pm.

A death notice on RIP.ie says: “Deeply regretted by his devastated and heartbroken parents, James and Carmel (nee Maloney, Vicarstown), big brother Conor and little sister Princess Sarah, uncles, aunts, cousins and his many friends in Portlaoise GAA, Laois GAA, St Mary's CBS and The Heath National School.”

David’s family have asked mourners to make donations, if desired, to the ‘Trexo for Jamie’ fundraiser in lieu of flowers. The fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Co Laois boy Jamie Mannion (10) who has complex medical and support needs.

Speaking to Independent.ie earlier this week, David’s uncles Justin and Liam ‘Stapo’ Brown said the family were shocked by the tragedy.

“We got a call that he was in an accident. We didn’t know if it was a broken leg or a broken arm. Then we heard there was an air ambulance coming so we thought he was going to be airlifted to hospital. But then we got out there and it just didn’t get that far,” said Justin.

David’s father James is involved with the local fire brigade, and would normally lead rescue operations.

“The fire crews and paramedics and gardaí were all so understanding. People were so good,” Justin explained.

“Dave was a happy-go-lucky character. His friends are in there now in the kitchen and they’re saying he was always happy. It’s his number-one strong point. He was a good-natured young lad. He was always looking out for his cousins and his teammates. They are all devastated,” said Liam.

“He was a character just like his father. He was outgoing. He was an outdoor lad like his dad. Even on Friday, he was power washing the house here. He was good with hands too,” said Justin.

David was a third-year student in Portlaoise CBS.

“He was good with figures. He wanted to study physics. He got an A in his mocks in honours maths. He was bright,” said Liam.

“Poor James, his dad, has never left David’s hurl out of his hand. They were very close. People are very good. This is only the start of it. He was the funniest of the little cousins. He was brilliant, gifted,” he added.

Eamon Fennelly, the chairman of Portlaoise GAA Club, said David was one of the biggest talents coming through in the club.

“He was fearless on the field. You could see him going. He wasn’t afraid or nervous of anything,” he said.

“For the club, having him in the under -15 hurling championship – and looking at the minor for next year - you’d be picking David, because you could rely on him to get three or four goals in every game and he was only so young. He was a massive prospect. Both Dave and Conor.”

“Their dad’s hope was that down the line they’d both be playing for the seniors. Conor is playing for seniors at the moment and Dave would have been there in the future, there’s no doubt about it.”

“In football I was watching him in the under 15 final last year and he was half-back, and he was gone through the middle every time, attacking every time. You couldn’t mark him in hurling. You’d be expecting him to score in every game,” he added.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the tragic incident to come forward.

Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.