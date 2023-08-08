Funeral details announced for Garda Deirdre Finn who died in Leitrim boat fire

Ms Finn died tragically only months before her retirement.

Funeral details have been revealed for Garda Detective Deirdre Finn (50s) who lost her life in a boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim on Monday.

Ms Finn, a highly respected and experienced detective, died after a blaze broke out on the boat.

Firefighters had been trying to tackle the blaze for a period of time before Det Gda Finn’s body was discovered on August 7.

The experienced south Dublin-based garda was involved in a number of important investigations, including serious burglary and sexual assault offences, during her lengthy and distinguished career.

A message today on rip.ie read:“Finn, Deirdre (Dee) (member of An Garda Síochána) (late of Ballinteer and Ballycullen, Dublin) tragically on the August 7, 2023, beloved daughter of Pat and the late Agnes and beloved sister of Cormac and Dermot;

Carrick-on-Shannon

“She will be very sadly missed by her loving father, brothers, sister-in-law Jenny, nieces Abbie and Evie, nephews Kyle and Jack, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, her colleagues of An Garda Síochána, neighbours and a wide circle of friends both near and far.

“Dee will be reposing on Thursday evening from 4pm-7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham (Eircode: D16 V046).

“Funeral will take place on Friday (August 11) at 12 noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Garda Benevolent Trust Fund. House Private.”

Numerous messages of condolence have appeared on the site: “My deepest condolences to all of Deirdre’s family on her untimely loss. I had the privilege of knowing Deirdre through work and she was a lady, you could never forget for her big smile and friendly way. She lit up a room with her presence. Heaven has another angel. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam Dílis,” wrote one.

“The devastating loss of our fellow boater will always be felt in Carrick, and we hope Dee's family can take some comfort from the fact that her last weekend was in the company of her friends who clearly loved her dearly and absolutely enjoyed her company. Dee certainly made a difference,” wrote another.

“Sincere sympathy to Dee's family and even larger family of colleagues and friends. I remember with fondness working alongside Dee in Bray and how genuine, warm and helpful she was to all. May she rest in peace,” said a colleague.

Gardaí are not treating Ms Finn’s death as suspicious.

She was based in the Dún Laoghaire garda division and had worked primarily out of Shankill garda station in recent times.

The detective garda, whose father had also been a member of the force, was a long-time member of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), where she advocated strongly for the rights of her colleagues over a number of years.

It is understood that Det Gda Finn was due to retire from An Garda Síochána in the coming months and had enjoyed spending her leisure time cruising on the River Shannon.

Sources said she bought the boat in recent times and “absolutely loved” spending time in it.