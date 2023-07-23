Funeral details announced for father and son who died in Turkey road collision

A notice on RIP.ie said Eoin and Dylan were “two beautiful souls who enriched the lives of all those around them”

A father and his young son who died in a tragic road collision in Turkey last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10), of Portlaoise, Co Laois, died when the moped they were on collided with a bus in Alanya on Monday afternoon just hours before they were due to fly home.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust assisted with the repatriation of their bodies to Ireland.

Mr Fitzpatrick and his son Dylan were on holiday with family, including Dylan’s older brother, when the pair were involved in the accident on Monday.

Their funeral mass will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday at 2pm.

A notice on RIP.ie said Eoin and Dylan were “two beautiful souls who enriched the lives of all those around them”.

“We are eternally grateful to have been fortunate enough to know them, to spend time with them, to share laughter and joy with them, to consider them friends, to call them family. We will carry them in our hearts forever,” the message read.

“The boys are deeply mourned by their utterly heartbroken family and friends. By Eoin’s eldest son, of whom he was so immensely proud, and Dylan’s big brother and best friend, Cian Fitzpatrick.

“By Eoin's parents and Dylan’s cherished grandparents, Rita and Frank Fitzpatrick, sisters and aunts; Maryse, Ciara and Aideen; brothers and uncle-in-laws; Mark and Travis and nieces, nephews and cousins; Abi, Kandece, Charlie, Lily and Artie.

“By Dylan's devastated mother Claire Dowling, his adoring grandparents Liz and Andy Dowling and his favourite uncle, Andrew.

“By Eoin's treasured partner Suzie and her two young children Jake and Leon, all of whom were so very special to the boys.

“And finally, by Eoin’s aunts, uncles and cousins, his incredible friends, and Dylan’s peers and teachers at Scoil Bhríde N.S, Portlaoise.”

The family thanked the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for their support, the Irish Embassy in Turkey for their consular assistance, their family in Oregon for their “incredible kindness and generosity, our neighbours and friends in Alanya for their unwavering support; and the family who travelled to Turkey in our time of need.”