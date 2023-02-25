Funeral details announced for dad-of-three who died in horror Wexford crash

Two of PJ's daughters aged six and nine were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries

The funeral details for Wexford dad-of-three PJ Whitty who died in a horrific crash on the N25 outside Ballinaboola on Wednesday night have been released.

PJ’s remains will repose privately at home with removal taking place on Monday, February 27, to St. Brigid's Church, Terrerath, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The collision occurred at approximately 7.10 p.m on Wednesday evening and involved two cars and a tractor.

Two of PJ's daughters aged six and nine were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries, with one of the two removed to a Dublin hospital due to a head injury.

She has since received treatment and is making a good recovery.

Late of Hillview, Carnagh, Guserane, PJ is survived by his loving parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), partner Melissa (Whelan), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along the route between 6.40 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.