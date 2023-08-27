Funeral details announced for Cork drowning victim Jack O’Sullivan (14)

The teenager died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's lower harbour around 2pm on Thursday.

Teenager Jack O’Sullivan died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's lower harbour around 2pm on Thursday.

Emergency services raced to the scene but frantic efforts to locate the teen failed and a major search of the waters near Mariner's Quay immediately began. No youngsters were in the water at the time rescue services arrived.

The search involved the Coast Guard's Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, HSE paramedics and Cork Fire Brigade while a number of local boat owners also joined in the search effort.

Around 4pm, emergency personnel assisted by divers located a body in the water.

Jack was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His heartbroken family were by the harbour side as his remains were recovered.

The teenager is survived by his parents Kevin and Evyonn and siblings Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia, James, and baby Isabelle.

He will be sadly missed by his immediate family, grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Jack will be reposing at his home on Sunday, August 27, until 8pm and Monday, August 28 until 7pm, followed by Rosary and prayers.

A Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday, August 29, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough with a burial afterwards in St Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

The funeral service will be streamed online here.

Jack, from the Deerpark area of Cork city, was scheduled to begin his second year studies at Coláiste Éamann Rís on Monday.

In a statement , the school paid tribute to the teen and said they were providing whatever support was necessary to comfort his friends and classmates.

"We learned yesterday evening of the death of Jack O'Sullivan who would be due to start second year on Monday," Principal Aaron Wolfe said.

"This is a terrible tragedy for Jack's family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. Jack was a charming, charismatic young man with a beaming smile who represented the school in all sporting areas.

"We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

"Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) have been with us today supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.

"The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event.

"The school will remain open throughout the day. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, other tributes are being paid online to the tragic youngster.

One of Jack’s pals wrote: “I remember the last time talking to you, although I never knew it would be my last. Praying for your family Jack, what a kind soul, anything to see your smile again could light up a whole room. Never ever gonna stop missing you, please parents know how special your son truly was, forever 14 Jack O’Sullivan.”

Another said: “So sorry for your loss, heartbroken we all are. Funniest and kindest boy out there, praying for the family, may he rest in peace”.

And a third wrote that Jack was the “nicest boy I ever talked to in all my life”.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am sending nothing but love to his family during this hard time, he has all of us heartbroken at the age of 14. What a hole he has left in all of our hearts.

“Missing him more and more every day and can only imagine how ye all are feeling, well done, he was an amazing boy who treated everyone with nothing but love and care”.