Funeral arrangements announced for first of 10 Creeslough blast victims

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the first two of the 10 Creeslough victims following the tragedy in Co Donegal on Friday.

James O’Flaherty’s funeral was the first to be announced. His removal will take place on Monday with funeral mass in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday at 11am.

Mr Flaherty’s funeral notice said he will be “sadly missed” by his “loving wife” Tracey and his son Hamish. The 48-year-old was originally from Sydney, Australia.

He will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home in Derrybeg today from 1pm to 8pm, with rosary at 8pm and again on Tuesday from 12.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Dunfanaghy to repose overnight.

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia and worked as an engineer around the world.

He was an engineering director for a US company, with 25 years’ experience managing large, complex engineering projects globally. He had previously worked in Australia, France, the UK and United States.

He was a business graduate from the University of Tasmania and a graduate of software engineering from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

He was living in Dunfanaghy and is survived by his wife Tracey, son Hamish, his brother John and extended family.

Martin McGill’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

The 49-year-old will repose at his mother's residence at 3 St Michael's Terrace, Cresslough from 11am today.

His funeral notice read: “Sadly missed by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, brothers in law, Mathew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Joseph.”

The funerals of the remaining eight victims are expected to be announced this week.

The family carer (49) has been described as an “exceptional man” who cared for both of his parents with “such dedication and love”. He was a regular visitor to Brennan’s pharmacy in Creeslough while looking after his parents.

Martin’s father, Joseph, died in February this year. He continued to care for his mother, Mary and was a well known person in the village.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends told how Martin, originally from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, had moved to Ireland to care for his parents.

Mary had called the pharmacy to see if her son had been in, when he had not returned home. His car was then spotted on the forecourt.

Martin had ordered a takeaway and went to the garage to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay for the food, when the explosion happened.

