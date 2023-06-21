Funeral announced as dad who died in Meath farm accident named locally

David McAteer (37), whose wife is pregnant with their fourth child, died attempting to clear an obstruction in a grass baler

Funeral arrangements have been announced for David McAteer, the man who died in a tragic farm accident in county Meath yesterday.

David McAteer, (37), a dad of three, whose wife is pregnant with their fourth child, died when he was attempting to clear an obstruction in a grass baler on his farm in Wilkinstown.

Reposing at his parent’s residence (C15 RC53) on Friday from 2pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45am arriving to the Church of St. Louis and St. Mary’s Church, Rathkenny for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Zoe, devoted children Dáithí, Alannah and Tadhg, his future son-to-be Loughlin, parents Pauline and Jimmy, brother Seamus and his wife Treasa, sister Caren and her husband Conor, sister Sinéad and her husband Michael, nieces Annie, Cáit, Michaela, Sadbh, Sadie, Síofra and Isabella, nephews Evin, Michael, Seanán, Michael, Jacob and Rian, mother-in-law Olive and her husband John, father-in-law Joe and his wife Gunita, sisters-in-law Jemma and Naomi O’Connor, brothers-in-law Markus and Lucas O’Connor, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.