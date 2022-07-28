Fundraiser to bring young Irish MMA fighter killed in Bali back to Ireland surpasses goal

26-year-old Keith Coughlan was found dead after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch

A fundraising appeal to bring the body of a young Irish MMA fighter killed in Bali back home to Ireland has more than doubled its original goal.

Dozens of heartfelt tributes have also been left on the ‘Bring Keith home’ GoFundMe page for Keith Coughlan, who was originally from Galway but had been living in the city of Fremantle in Western Australia.

The 26-year-old was found dead after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch.

His body was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.

The man called police after noticing that Mr Coughlan’s legs had become trapped under the wreckage in the ditch.

Now, a fundraising appeal has topped $52,000 AUD (€34,295) of a $20,000 (€13,719) goal to bring Keith home.

Writing on the page, organiser Robert Spelman said: “Hi lads/ladies as most of you might have heard the news already about Aidan's brothers tragic accident in Bali.

“I am just trying to put a little collection together to help bring Keith home.

“Anything ye guys could share would be greatly appreciated and will be a massive help to Aidan and the family at this unfortunate time.”

Under the appeal, numerous messages have also been left with one stating: “You got me through some long nights in Boston Scientific chatting to you. The only thing I looked forward to on the night shift was chatting to you. Rip.”

Another adds: “My 3 daughters had met Keith on their travels in Galway & most recently in Bali during the past number of years, They were very fond of him & his kind & fun loving ways, a genuine, lovely young man taken far too soon. God help his family.”

Another reads: “Heartfelt sorrow to Margaret, Ger and boys, no words are appropriate at this time on the pain of your loss”, while another simply states: “RIP Keith, you’ll be missed.”

Just one month ago, Mr Coughlan won his first MMA bout while competing on the Island at Canggu Fight Night 23.