Fundraiser for GAA referee and former Meath hurler diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

A GoFundMe site has been set up in aid of an inter-county GAA referee who has been diagnosed with MND and the page has raised over €30,000 already, with a target of €40,000.

Fergus Smith - a former Meath hurler - was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in August 2023 and requires help to raise funds to battle his diagnosis, as the degenerative condition is set to worsen.

“Please consider contributing to his campaign,” the organizers of the page wrote.

MND happens when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, called motor neurones, stop working properly and die prematurely. This is known as neuro-degeneration. It affects muscle activity such as gripping.

Fergus Smith

Mr Smith’s relatives and pals left a statement on the page which says:

“The family and friends, together with the wider GAA and local communities are fundraising for our colleague and friend, Fergus Smith.

“Fergus was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in August 2023 and requires our help to raise funds to battle this diagnosis.

“Fergus is a 54-year-old man from Batterstown, Co. Meath, but has been living in Kilcock, Co. Kildare for the past 20+ years with his wife Marie and his two sons, Evan and Cormac.

“A former Meath hurler, Fergus has been more recently been known for his role as referee in Meath, Leinster and on a national level in Croke Park.

MND is a condition that affects the brain and the nerves, the same illness Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with.

“It can significantly shorten life expectancy and can dramatically impact someone’s life.

“It can affect adults of all ages. Typically, it mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s, but adults of all ages can be diagnosed.

“It’s caused by cells in the brain and nerves called motor neurones. These cells gradually stop working over time. It is not known why this happens.

“At the moment, there is no cure for MND. There are, however, treatments to try and reduce the impact it has on a person’s daily life.

“Since Fergus' diagnosis, he has maintained a positive outlook, with the support of his family and friends. However, funds are required to aid Fergus' battle. Please consider contributing to his campaign and if you wish to reach out to one of the fundraising team, our details are available below.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution. It means so much to Fergus and his family!” the statement concludes.

Donations can be made here.