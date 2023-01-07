Fund in honour of Ashling Murphy launched marking one year anniversary of her death
The 23-year-old died on January 12th 2022 following an assault
A memorial fund in honour of Ashling Murphy has been launched ahead of the one year anniversary of her death.
It comes after her grieving family announced last year that they were set to establish a trust in her honour.
The 23-year-old primary school teacher died following an assault in Tullamore.
Taking to Instagram, her family said in a statement: “Ashling touched the hearts and minds of many people, particularly through music, sport, and education, during her very short life and even after her sudden and tragic departure from us on the 12th of January, 2022.”
“The Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund has been officially established through the charities regulator to honour the strong legacy left by Ashling,” they announced.
“On behalf of the Murphy family, we would like to thank the many individuals, groups and organisations that have already given so freely of their time and generosity to commemorate Ashling in various ways throughout this difficult time.”
“As Ashling's first anniversary approaches, the committee's mission is to publicly launch the memorial fund, the official 'Donate' fundraising platform and provide links for methods of contact to the committee for further enquiries and applications,” the statement continued.
“The committee's main focus is to promote and remember Ashling for who she really was. This will be done by supporting individuals, groups and other organisations that Ashling had a connection with and who continue the strong legacy that she left behind.”
Read more
The statement further said that as her family continue to grieve the heavy loss of Ashling every day they have decided not to engage in any interviews with the media until the criminal trial has concluded.
One week after her tragic death on January 19th, a 31-year-old Slovakian man, Jozef Puska with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was charged with murder.
His trial is set to begin on June 3rd 2023 at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.
Today's Headlines
'never forget' | RTÉ presenter in tribute to Marioara Rostas after Kinahan associate accused of brutal kidnap and murder
missing | Gardaí renew appeal for Stephen Cawley (17) missing from Co Laois
memorial | Fund in honour of Ashling Murphy launched marking one year anniversary of her death
robbed | €111k stolen from man in strip club after his drink was spiked
heartbroken | Vigil in memory of Bruna Fonseca to take place tomorrow
powder storm | Huge increase in drugs trade in Africa’s ‘cocaine corridors’ used by Kinahan cartel – report
Peil-e | Bohemians Football Club unveils Pele mural at Dalymount Park
'great mum' | Tommy Tiernan opens up about his mother’s suicide and says he’s ‘learning to love her more’
Beyond a crisis | Dying woman had to leave Roscommon Hospital bed for trolley in Portiuncula amid A&E crisis
charged | Woman was allegedly held hostage in her own home, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, court told