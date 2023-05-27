Fun park owner says he almost shut down due to ‘scandalous’ compo claims

Peter Boyle of waterpark Let’s Go Hydro in Co Antrim says a disturbing claim culture — not helped by what he describes as “ambulance-chasing solicitors

The owner of a fun park in Co Antrim says he almost had to close up two weeks ago because of rising insurance costs linked to “scandalous” injury claims.

Peter Boyle of waterpark Let’s Go Hydro says a disturbing claim culture — not helped by what he describes as “ambulance-chasing solicitors” — is putting his award-winning Carryduff business at risk.

Stubbed toes, bruised legs and grazed feet are just a few of the claims his insurance company has settled before going anywhere near a courtroom.

His insurance costs have gone from £7,000 when he opened the business in 2018 to a quote for an eyewatering £250,000 last year.

It’s got so bad he’s even considered getting rid of insurance altogether as a last gasp desperation measure.

And during an extraordinarily frank interview, he told the Sunday World he lies awake every Sunday night wondering if the phone is going to ring on Monday morning to tell him someone else has claimed for an “injured pinky”.

“Claims are definitely up on years before,” says Peter. “Unfortunately, there’s a claim culture which is made worse by the insurance companies and the ambulance-chasing solicitors who encourage these scandalous personal injury claims.

“It’s got so bad that a couple of weeks ago I thought we were going to have to close because our insurers pulled out — that’s the second or third team of insurers who have walked away.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to run the business when I have to spend £500,000 every year on insurances, on claims on cameras, safety and even private investigators to prove some claims are completely bogus.”

Peter says he had been planning to open a second Let’s Go Hydro in Enniskillen but he says in the current claim climate there was “no chance” of that.

He says not one of the claims he’s had to pay out has gone to court and he wishes the insurance company would put one of them before a judge because he believes he would win.

“We run a waterpark with slides and jumps on a lake so there is always an element of risk,” says Peter. “We make it clear to people there is an element of risk but some people don’t want to accept any risk even after they’ve signed our disclaimers.

“We have had 500,000 visits to our waterpark over the last five years and when you have that many people with each one doing between 10 and 20 obstacles there’s a chance some of them might get injured.

“If we do something negligent, I have no issues paying out but we have spent a fortune making sure Let’s Go Hydro is extremely safe and professionally run.

“A woman claimed for a ‘laceration on her foot’. She had cut her pinkie toe, didn’t need any stitches or anything like that, but the insurance company insisted we pay her. Another had a bruised leg and we were told to settle with her for £2,700. But she had slid down the slide and hit someone in the water below because she didn’t wait long enough.

“In another case I was told to pay out £1,000 to woman who claimed she had pains in her back and shoulders afterwards. While £1,000 doesn’t sound like much the insurance company had to pay out £11,000 to each set of legal teams so my insurance went up £25,000.”

Peter says he doesn’t think people understand the pain and stress this is putting him through and it is getting to the point where his business is under threat.

“I know I’m risking putting it out there that we always settle claims but I have to speak out about all of this,” he says.

“We get some claims for sprained ankles but how are we negligent for that? The lawyers keep telling me, ‘well, it happened on your premises so you’re liable’. If someone accidentally goes over their ankle on a waterpark how am I automatically negligent for that?

“My own daughter broke her arm trampolining recently in Newtownards. It was a bad break and I can remember picking her up and the man was terrified that we were going to sue.

“I didn’t sue, breaking your arm is an unfortunate but potential risk of jumping on a trampoline. It wasn’t anybody’s fault — it was just bad luck. There’s not always someone to blame.”

Peter says he has even discovered vexatious claims — including one from a man who claimed he’d broken his ankle.

“He said he’d broken his ankle at Let’s Go Hydro but I got a call from a doctor in Belfast who told me the break in his ankle was an old break he had done while skiing.

“That man withdrew his claim and he was able to get away with making a fraudulent claim without any repercussions.

“If someone claims for a stubbed toe, they should be made to go into court to argue their case. I think if they knew there was a risk of losing and having to pay court costs they’d think twice.”