Frost and ice to return as temperatures will fall to -2C tonight

Ireland will see a brief return to icy conditions on Sunday night with lows of -2C with frost and ice expected in many counties tonight.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be a dry day with spells of sunshine and just well scattered showers in the afternoon with highs ranging from eight to 13 degrees, warmest in the south.

Temperatures will drop very quickly in the evening, though, and temperatures will fall widely below freezing with -1 to -2 degrees in the north and zero to three degrees elsewhere.

“Frost and icy patches expected overnight in central and northern areas, staying a touch milder over Munster with temperatures staying just above freezing,” Met Éireann said.

A mostly clear and dry start on Monday but cloud will build later with a few showers for southern areas. It will stay largely dry elsewhere and highs will hover between eight to 10 degrees.

Icy weather is expected Sunday night. Photo: Yui Mok/PA.

Monday will be much more mild than Sunday as a band of rain will move over western counties overnight. Winds will increase with overnight lows of four to eight degrees. Tuesday will begin cloudy with widespread rain during the morning before downpours ease to scattered showers from the afternoon.

It will be blustery and mild with highs of up to 16 degrees in places. Tuesday night will be very mild with lows of just eight degrees.

“Wednesday [will be] another mostly wet day with scattered blustery showers or longer spells of rain, becoming drier by evening. Staying mild with highs of 13 to 15 degrees and moderate southwesterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Thursday is forecast to be wet and mild with daytime temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees.