Friends pay tribute to woman killed in Meath apartment over weekend as gardaí question man

Gardaí at Riverwalk Court in Ratoath, where the body of a woman was discovered yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath

Gardaí are continuing to question a man known to a woman killed in her Meath apartment over the weekend.

A major investigation is underway into the fatal incident at the Riverwalk Court apartments in Ratoath yesterday evening.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her early 30s and originally from Romania, was discovered inside a flat in the complex at around 6pm.

She was formally pronounced dead a short time later and a man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

Sundayworld.com understands that the suspect is known to the woman and gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the killing.

He remains in custody at Ashbourne garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The suspect can be quizzed for a total of 24 hours before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Friends of the woman have been paying tribute to her online, with one writing: "Oh good soul, you left among the living and we can't stop crying."

In a statement, gardaí said that the body of the deceased remained at the scene overnight while the flat is also preserved pending a forensic and technical examination.

"The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

"An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO (senior investigating officer) has been appointed to the case.

"No further information is available at this time. Enquires are ongoing and further updates will follow," a spokesman said.

A garda patrol car was parked in front of the property this morning as investigations were being carried out at the duplex apartment.

Independent Ratoath councillor Gillian Toole said people could be seen "shaking their heads" in disbelief as news of the woman's death spread after 9 o'clock mass this morning.

She said there's a sense of "shock, sadness" but also "frustration and anger" at the senseless loss of life.

"We have to start getting to the bottom of why these things happen and put measures in place to stop these tragedies from happening," she said.

"The perpetual thing people always ask is 'why?'. But I think we have to start asking why with a serious intention to really solve the why."

"What is going on wrong that young lives are ending prematurely. That people's potential is stopping abruptly," she added.