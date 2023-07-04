Friends of tragic Leaving Cert students form guard of honour as bodies taken to Athens

Books of condolence opened in Ballsbridge school as arrangements made to bring bodies home

Books of condolences have been open for Andrew and Max at St Michaels' College. Photo: Twitter/St Michael's College Union.

Flowers left in memory of Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell at St Michael’s College in Dublin 4 yesterday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Friends of the two Irish Leaving Cert students who died in Greece last weekend formed a guard of honour this morning as their bodies were taken to Athens.

Heartbroken friends of the 18-year-old St Michael’s College students Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall stood guard as their bodies were to be transported to the Greek capital where post-mortems will take place in the next 24 hours.

The Ballsbridge school has opened two books of condolence for the boys alongside a memorial for both in the chaplain, while services will be held at midday and 6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday to remember the class of 2023 graduates.

It’s believed Andrew and Max’s bodies will be repatriated to Dublin on Thursday.

The tricolour flew at half-mast outside St Michael’s College on Ailesbury Road yesterday as the south Dublin community came to terms with the loss of two Leaving Cert students in tragic circumstances.

The shock and disbelief at what unfolded 4,000km away on the sun-soaked Greek island of Ios is still sinking in for everyone that knew the popular friends.

Passers-by have been laying bouquets of flowers at the school’s entrance, a marker of how much the double tragedy has affected the community at large.

Two 18-year-old boys who had embarked on the holiday of a lifetime, a rite of passage among Leaving Cert students, had tragically lost their lives within 36 hours of each other.

Dozens of their friends have been left devastated after the weekend of tragedy.

More than 80 St Michael’s Leaving Cert students who travelled to the small Aegean island, among hundreds of other young Irish tourists, are now facing a long, desolate journey home by ferry and flight.

The bodies of their former classmates will be accompanied by Department of Foreign Affairs officials to Athens today where post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the next 48 hours.

St Michael’s College is a tight-knit community and its principal Tim Kelleher said the boys’ friends and classmates had been traumatised by what had happened.

“Everybody is still coming to terms with this as it’s all so recent,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It was only Sunday afternoon that I got a phone call to say one of the boys had gone missing on the Leaving Cert holiday. Soon after I was notified Andrew’s body had been found at the base of a cliff on very rocky ground.

“The news spread so quickly around the island and here at home. Naturally, when they lost one of their own, the boys are traumatised. They were absolutely hysterical. They are a very tight group of lads, most of them have been in school together since they were four.

“Later then on Sunday afternoon I got a call to say that there may have been a second death among the lads and soon after it was confirmed by his parents. They were making plans to fly out there when I spoke to them, so we had two sets of bereaved parents flying out there.”

The causes of death of both Andrew and Max are not yet known and the results of the post-mortem examinations will guide the investigations of the Greek police, who are treating the incidents as separate.

Andrew became separated from his friends after a night out in Hora, the capital town of Ios, late on Friday night. His body was found on Sunday morning by authorities. His body showed injuries consistent with a fall.

A few hours later, about 2pm on Sunday, his classmate Max was found unresponsive along the port in Ios. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Max had an underlying health condition, but authorities have not yet indicated whether this was a factor in his death.

“This Leaving Cert holiday was a rite of passage for the boys into adulthood, something they had planned and looked forward to for so long,” said Mr Kelleher.

“Our priority now is to look after the families and support them in any way we can as they go through the toughest walk of their life this week and also to get the lads home. I understand they will all be home by Thursday.”

A memorial service for Andrew and Max will be held later this week after their bodies have been repatriated.

The school has opened a book of condolences for those who wish to pay tribute to the two students.

Representatives of the school’s parents’ association have flown to Ios to support the students who have yet to return home.

Mr Kelleher said: “These two lads were shining stars – academically, sporting, loads of friends. Andrew was a really good soccer player and Max a great rugby player. They were disciplined about their sport and themselves. It’s just so tragic.

“Two families have gotten that awful call that their child won’t be coming home and they have to go and bring home their bodies. As a parent, that is just gut-wrenching.”

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin described the deaths as “devastating and the most traumatic news that any parent could hear”.

“We’re all devastated at the loss of such young lives with such great potential, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, and our deepest sympathies go to their parents, to their families, and to the entire school community of St Michael’s,” he said.

“The police are also interacting with the families to help them also and essentially we’re there to provide whatever support we can know in these very, very sad days.”