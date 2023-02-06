Friends and family pay tribute to Kinahan gangster David Byrne on 7th anniversary of shooting

Blue balloons and bouquets of flowers have been left at the Bonnington Hotel on Swords Road – formerly known as the Regency Hotel

Tributes to Kinahan gangster David Byrne have poured in from friends and family on the 7th anniversary of his death at the Regency Hotel.

The Crumlin mobster was fatally shot at a boxing weigh-in event on 5 February 2016.

Photos of Byrne throughout his life were placed alongside handwritten notes from close family and friends.

One, from his parents Sadie and James ‘Jaws’ Byrne, describes him as their “beautiful blue eyed son” who they hope “will get justice.”

They added: "Our family chain is broken and our life will never be the same. Love and miss you so much. Your Ma and Da."

Another mourner says they are “missing and needing” Byrne more than ever.

“Seven years since we last seen or heard your voice, you were always the life and soul and loved life,” they continued on a note pinned to a bouquet of white flowers.

Others call Byrne a “no. 1 brother” who will “always be remembered.”

Flowers and balloons were also left by his grave at Mount Jerome cemetery in south Dublin.

The floral tributes to Byrne come as his family awaits a verdict in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and his co-accused Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney.

Gerry Hutch has pleaded not guilty to Byrne’s murder, while his alleged accomplices Murphy and Bonney deny facilitating the killing by providing escape cars for the hit team.

The Special Criminal Court will deliver its ruling on April 17, following the end of a 13-week trail.

Byrne was killed in February 2016 when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí with assault rifles, stormed the Regency Hotel.

The attack at the event fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.