Fresh demands for Dublin’s Iveagh Markets to be restored ‘immediately’

The building, in the Liberties, has laid derelict for more than 20 years and fears have been expressed for the structural integrity of the roof

Dublin’s Iveagh Markets must be saved as a matter of urgency, according to Senators in the Seanad, where a debate took place over a forthcoming Heritage Bill.

The building, in the Liberties, has laid derelict for more than 20 years and fears have been expressed for the structural integrity of the roof.

The site is currently the subject of an ongoing legal dispute between the developer and hotelier Martin Keane, Lord Iveagh and Dublin City Council, which recently re-secured the building with 24-hour security.

But plans to restore the markets must be progressed without hesitancy, Senator Mary Seery Kearney said.

Iveagh Markets

“The Iveagh Markets has been left derelict for nearly thirty years now,” the Senator said.

"Plans to redevelop it with a hotel, restaurant and market have lain gathering dust while the beautiful building fell into even deeper disrepair.

“The Iveagh Markets is on the way to the Storehouse and would be the perfect location for the restoration of an artisan food market that tourists and locals can shop and enjoy street food under the cover of the shelter of the market, similar to markets in cities like Barcelona, or the English Market in Cork.

“I would love to see it follow that model following a sensitive restoration, done in consultation with local residents and the community who are anxious to see it restored to its former glory,” Senator Seery-Kearney said.

A group of residents, activists and former Iveagh Markets traders and their families were invited into Government buildings to have their say.

“A particular thanks to Senator Mary Seery Kearney for her passionate speech and searing condemnation of what has happened to the markets,” said Friends of the Iveagh Market campaigner, Noel Fleming.

“Thank you to all the Senators who welcomed us to the chamber and expressed their support for remedial works to begin on the Iveagh Market.

“Senator Mary Seery Kearney spoke the absolute truth which was refreshing to hear.

“With a bit of luck the court cases will be resolved in the near future. Dublin City Council have the power to start the remedial works to secure the building.

“There is a groundswell of interest from all political parties at the moment and for the first time in a long time there is hope of the markets being saved .

“Thanks also to David Kearney, Mary’s husband, for his courtesy in looking after us and sharing some of the history of the building. After the debate we had a drink in the Dàil bar to finish a memorable afternoon,” Mr Fleming added.