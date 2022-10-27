Fraudsters using official logos and false property listings to scam renters out of money

‘“The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage wishes to point out that it does not require or engage with registrations for private rental properties’

Renters have been warned that scammers are advertising false property listings using Department of Housing logos and email addresses to trick the unwary into handing over their money

It said it has become aware of “a number of false listings” that asks applicants to complete a rental application form/residential tenancy agreement.

These agreements come with what “purports to contain a Departmental letterhead and logo, and a fake gov.ie email address”, the department said.

The individual is the asked to provide personal information for registration as well as a deposit and the first month’s rent to “hold” the property.

“The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage wishes to point out that it does not require or engage with registrations for private rental properties,” the department said in a statement.

“Therefore (we do) not ask members of the public to provide personal information as requested in these advertisements,” the department added.

“This ‘Rental Application’ form/Residential Tenancy Agreement purporting to be issued with a Department/Gov.ie logo and a gov.ie email address is fraudulent and we strongly advise prospective renters that it should not be completed.

“If an individual responds to a private rental advertisement and receives forms purporting to be from the Department of Housing in return, they should not engage further with the vendor.”

Anyone who believes they have mistakenly provided personal information or paid a deposit in response to these types of fraudulent advertisements and false rental applications/tenancy agreements calls are advised to “immediately alert” the gardai.