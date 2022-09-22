Fr Peter McVerry calls for winter eviction ban to tackle homelessness in Ireland
"Or even better, an eviction ban for two or three years, so we can get a grip on this homeless problem.”
Housing campaigner Fr Peter McVerry says an eviction ban is needed to “get a grip on this homeless problem” facing the country.
"During the pandemic when that ban was in place, the number of homeless people dropped by almost 2,000,” he told Newstalk.
The campaigner worries this winter will be a tough time for tenants as the cost of living crisis worsens.
“I would be in favour – at a minimum – of an eviction ban during the winter months from October to March – as happens in European countries,” Fr Mc Verry said.
There are currently over 10,000 people homeless across the country with “very few apartments for rent.”
“I think the private rented sector is really no longer an option for people on low incomes,” Fr McVerry added.
"Landlords are pulling out because housing prices are reaching their peak and many landlords who own one or two houses have decided to cash in on their assets.”
There are just over 800 places to rent across the entire country on Daft.ie today.
During the pandemic, a rent freeze and eviction ban meant renters could not be made homeless.
The Government have since ended these measures.
