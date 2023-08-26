Four young people killed in Tipperary crash after Leaving Cert results named by gardai

‘I want to express my condolences and sympathies and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Síochána to the families of the four young people’

The names of the four young people who were killed in last night’s horrific car crash in Clonmel have been released by gardaí.

Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney were accompanied by Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all 18, who were travelling in a car, at approximately 7.30pm, when it struck a wall.

Tragically all four occupants lost their lives at the scene, gardai said

The Superintendent of Clonmel Garda Station, Kieran Ruane, said the local communities of Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick had been shocked and deeply saddened by the deaths of the four young people.

Nicole Murphy (18). Photo: Gardaí.

“I want to express my condolences and sympathies and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Síochána to the families of the four young people who lost their lives yesterday evening in this single vehicle road traffic collision at Hillview, Mountain Road, Clonmel,” he said.

Gardai said they, supported by other emergency services including Clonmel Fire Brigade, HSE Paramedics, Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary County Council initiated a major incident response.

“The scene at Hillview remains closed today and a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators,” gardai added.

Zoey Coffey (18)

The remains of all four deceased were removed from the scene last night to Tipperary University Hospital.

Gardai have notified the local coroner and post mortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and an investigation has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

“An Garda Síochána's focus is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner,” gardaí added.

“Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support and the families will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.”

Superintendent Ruane said he wanted to acknowledge and express his gratitude to his Garda colleagues and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night.

"The scene was very difficult, in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the four deceased was exemplary,” he said.

“Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events. I want to assure them that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”

Grace McSweeney. Photo: Gardaí

He added: “I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and supports are being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.

Nicole Murphy (18). Photo: Gardaí.

“We want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.

“We want to speak with any person who may have any camera footage or images from the R678, Mountain Road and specifically the Hillview area between 7pm and 7.30pm to give that footage or images to the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.”

Superintendent Kieran Ruane speaks to media

The investigation team can be contacted at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey,” Superintendent Ruane added. “The families have appealed for privacy at this time. May they rest in peace.”

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathies this afternoon saying: “The hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community, will have gone out to the families of Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Luke and Grace McSweeney, who lost their lives in a traffic accident in Co Tipperary last night.

"The grief that has been expressed by the community is nearly unbearable and I send my deepest sympathies to their families, their whole community, those in their year in school and the whole school, it's pupils and management.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said the “thoughts of the whole country” were with the families, friends and the wider community of the victims of the tragedy.

He said Leaving Cert results night should “mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people”.

“It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood. For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heart breaking. The whole nation mourns them.