Four teenagers rushed to hospital after a horror crash in Co Kildare
A garda spokesman said they are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Three teenagers have been hospitalised after a serious single-vehicle crash in Co Kildare last night.
The collision occurred yesterday evening at Rathangan Road, Monastrevin, Co. Kildare at approximately 10:00pm.
Gardai said one young male and two females in their late teens were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise to be treated for their injuries.
Another male in his teens has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious.
The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
It has since reopened.
He said they are “particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.”
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” he said.
